Toyota Selects NVBDC As Their Exclusive Veteran Certification Body

DETROIT, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) is excited to announce Toyota as its newest corporate sponsor. The global company will now recognize NVBDC as their certification organization for all Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This recognition is significant for Veteran Business Owners who want to work with Toyota through their Supplier Diversity Program. As a member of the Billion Dollar Roundtable, who named the NVBDC as their exclusive Veteran certification body, Toyota exemplifies a corporation who strives to establish business relationships with women, minority and now veteran groups, helping create a diverse supply chain.

"Toyota Motor North America is extremely proud to increase our commitment to Diversity and Inclusion by expanding our partnership with the National Veteran's Business Development Council (NVBDC). Having a supply base that is reflective of our team members, our dealers and customers is an important initiative for Toyota and this partnership will help us continue our pursuit of "Always Better Cars." Toyota looks forward to establishing a mutually beneficial relationship with Keith King and the entire NVBDC team in the future." Chuck Hendrix – Senior Manager of Supplier Diversity

Toyota is committed to developing world-class standards for diversity. In 2017, Toyota was named by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) as the Corporation of the Year. NVBDC is honored to be associated with a company whose best practices aim for inclusiveness with Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses. "To be recognized by Toyota as their certification body for Veteran Business Owners is a tremendous accomplishment for NVBDC. Toyota's acknowledgment of NVBDC reaffirms the fact that self-certification is no longer accepted to do business. Veteran Business Owners need to recognize that Corporations demand a higher standard third party certification, such as NVBDC to provide them with economic opportunities," said Keith King, President of NVBDC.

Other corporations who support the NVBDC in certifying SD/VOBs include the 28 member corporations of the Billion Dollar Roundtable, and corporations, like Kellogg's, JP Morgan Chase & Co., PPG, Harley Davidson, T-Mobile, Facebook, BMW, Google, Microsoft, Apple and many more.

The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.

