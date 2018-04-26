Toyota Sienna Festivan Wonderland Presented by SiriusXM Launches at Stagecoach, Apr. 27

The Toyota Sienna Festivan Wonderland Presented by SiriusXM experience gives a nod to the mystic, avant-garde vibe associated with the small Texas town of Marfa, which has been established as a favored destination for artists and tastemakers alike. The experience transforms the original Swagger Wagon into the Swagger Wagon Festivan ("Festivan") and features a specially designed creative space complete with four customized Siennas, each with their own "personality" attributed to Marfa, and fully ready for guests to interact and engage with:

Let's Go Glamping – This Festivan will be modified to look and feel like a Marfa-inspired glamping camper featuring brightly colored wrapped front seats, string lights, and desert décor. The middle and rear seats will be removed to create a cozy lounge in the back complete with bed, sink, storage cabinets, pillows and blankets for the ultimate #vanlife relaxation zone, and even phone chargers available throughout for guests to charge up their mobile devices.

Marfa Lights – Inspired by the famous and mysterious Marfa Lights, this Festivan will feature blacked out windows and fiber optic lights woven into the ceiling of the Sienna to resemble stars slowly twinkling in dazzling colors. Guests will enter the Festivan for a one-of-a-kind photo experience, posing inside as a photo technician adds a light painting effect for a unique photo to share on social media.

Crystal Dreams – Guests will jump into the Crystal Dreams Festivan and spend a few minutes with an energy reader who will gift each person a crystal specific to their personal reading. Once guests receive their crystal, supplies on site will be available to craft a crystal necklace to bring positive vibes throughout the festival weekend.

Sienna Festivan Desert Studio – Inspired by the popular Prada popup store outside Marfa, this Festivan will feature a West Texas desert themed wrap complete with an overhead awning just like the iconic store front. To add to the perfect photo opportunity, there will be photo lighting and fans to create the wind-blown look amongst a desert backdrop.

In addition, The Toyota Sienna Festivan Wonderland Presented by SiriusXM experience will feature The Highway Diner, a desert themed pop up diner for guests to relax, grab delicious Texas breakfast tacos and refreshing aguas frescas, and will include iPads and JBL headphones for guests to check out demos of SiriusXM's extensive programming on their streaming app.

"The Toyota Sienna Festivan Wonderland is a fun opportunity to highlight SiriusXM's easy-to-use, in-vehicle discovery experience to the many people attending music festivals this year," said Meredith Himelfarb, Senior Manager of Automotive Partnership Marketing for SiriusXM. "We are proud to present this experience, which brings together the best in new music discovery and live entertainment with Toyota's innovation and creativity."

"The Toyota Sienna Festivan Wonderland gives us a chance to have fun with a vehicle that's not usually thought of in that way," said Sarah Krysanick Huang, Vehicle Marketing and Communications, Toyota Motor North America. "We're proud to partner with SiriusXM on this activation that allows festival goers the opportunity to enjoy music and food while interacting with four fun and unique Siennas that push the limit on the perception of minivans and embrace the #vanlife movement."

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.

Toyota partners with community, civic, academic, and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We share company resources and extensive know-how to support non-profits to help expand their ability to assist more people move more places. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest radio company measured by revenue and has approximately 32.7 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.com. SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. SiriusXM also provides premium traffic, weather, data and information services for subscribers through SiriusXM Traffic™, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic®, NavWeather™. SiriusXM delivers weather, data and information services to aircraft and boats through SiriusXM Aviation™ and SiriusXM Marine™. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM holds a minority interest in SiriusXM Canada which has approximately 2.8 million subscribers. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-sienna-festivan-wonderland-presented-by-siriusxm-launches-at-stagecoach-apr-27-300637140.html

SOURCE Toyota

Related Links

http://www.toyotanewsroom.com

