Toys & Games Industry to Witness a CAGR of 8% During 2020-2024
Feb 25, 2020, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Toys and Games Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global toys and games market is poised to grow by USD 54.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on the global toys and games market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing children's tv and internet viewership.In addition, rise in online sales is anticipated to boost the growth of the global toys and games market as well.
Key Trends
This study identifies rise in online sales as the prime reasons driving the global toys and games market growth during the next few years.
Prominent Vendors
The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global toys and games market, including some of the vendors such as Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, Thames & Kosmos, TOMY Co. Ltd. and VTech Holdings Ltd.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
10. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
11. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atlas Games
- Clementoni S.p.A.
- Goliath Games LLC
- Hasbro Inc.
- LEGO Group
- Mattel Inc.
- Ravensburger AG
- Thames & Kosmos
- TOMY Co. Ltd.
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
