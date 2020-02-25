Toys & Games Industry to Witness a CAGR of 8% During 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Toys and Games Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global toys and games market is poised to grow by USD 54.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on the global toys and games market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing children's tv and internet viewership.In addition, rise in online sales is anticipated to boost the growth of the global toys and games market as well.



Key Trends



This study identifies rise in online sales as the prime reasons driving the global toys and games market growth during the next few years.



Prominent Vendors



The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global toys and games market, including some of the vendors such as Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, Thames & Kosmos, TOMY Co. Ltd. and VTech Holdings Ltd.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atlas Games

Clementoni S.p.A.

Goliath Games LLC

Hasbro Inc.

LEGO Group

Mattel Inc.

Ravensburger AG

Thames & Kosmos

TOMY Co. Ltd.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

