Trabon Partners with 54th Street and True Food Kitchen to Manage and Publish Location Specific Menus

A world-class menu content management tool, Trabon's proprietary MenuNet platform replaces manual artwork versioning and creates content ready for integration to other brand menu information channels including online ordering, third-party delivery and POS systems. Integrating menu content from a single source platform drives greater menu accuracy across all brand touch points.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with both 54th Street and True Food Kitchen," said Trabon Chief Business Development Officer Nancy Hampton. "Each brand is uniquely positioned and they are redefining their restaurant segments. Technology is important to both brands and they are bringing on tools that will enhance their ability to thrive in a very competitive environment."

"We are excited for our new partnership with Trabon," said 54th Street Director of Marketing Kelly Reid. "We feel strongly Trabon will help 54th Street streamline workflows and support brand growth by helping make menu customization by market easier to manage and communicate," added Graphic Designer Jill Alvarez.

True Food Kitchen is using MenuNet to help the health-driven, seasonal restaurant brand create location-specific menus that rotate four times a year and feature regional pricing and beverage offerings specific to a particular market. The 22 restaurant operation is also leveraging MenuNet's integration with Yext, which gives restaurant brands the ability to seamlessly update and publish consistent, accurate location-specific menu content, including pricing and nutrition, across the web. The MenuNet app in the Yext App Directory makes it easy for restaurants to manage menu content everywhere consumers look for it.

"Trabon is helping our marketing and operations teams manage a more efficient menu change process," said True Food Kitchen Vice President of Marketing Shannon Keller. "As a restaurant brand with detailed seasonal menu changes, True Food Kitchen will rely on MenuNet to help ensure our rotating menus are consistently accurate across all digital channels."

About Trabon

Trabon is a leading restaurant industry technology solutions company serving the nation's top restaurant brands. Trabon's technology helps brands manage and integrate their complex menu, nutrition and marketing content across all brand touchpoints. Trabon revolutionized the management of menu data for print and digital rollouts with MenuNet and continues to help brands manage marketing communications through ever-evolving proprietary technology.

