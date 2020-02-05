Trade of Agricultural Raw Materials & Livestock - Size & State of the South African Industry, 2019 Featuring Profiles of 33 Market Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trade in Agricultural Raw Materials and Livestock in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Trade in Agricultural Raw Materials & Livestock report discusses the wholesale trade in agricultural raw materials and livestock, which represent essential building blocks for most human and animal food, and human beverages. It includes comprehensive information on the value chain of various commodities from wheat to seeds, cotton, fish, poultry, game and flowers.



There are profiles of 33 companies including South African subsidiaries of multinationals such as Monsanto, and local companies such as Afgri, whose acquisition of the South African Bank of Athens will increase its financial services penetration in the small business and agrifood sectors and co-operative NWK, in which Grindrod subsidiary Grindrod Trading sold its share.



Trade in Agricultural Raw Materials & Livestock



Food production needs to perpetually scale to satisfy growing demand and population growth as global per capita consumption of food is now increasing faster than population growth. Total agricultural commodity trade by value has increased by 5% annually over the 20 years to 2018 due to increasing trade by developing countries.



The traditional bulk commodities market is growing slowly relative to intermediate and consumer products in the agrifood sector as major industry players increasingly assume ownership of all links in the value chain. Of some 35 of the most significant agricultural raw materials on the World Bank Commodity Price Data pink sheet, only ten have prices which are higher in nominal and real US dollar terms than they were in 2010.



Agricultural Development & Consolidation



Agricultural value chains are undergoing increasing integration and consolidation through acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures. There is also concentration in input, production, trading, processing, and retail, with these links increasingly concentrated in major industry players. There is significant development in agricultural technologies such as big data, drones or technologies to better use fertilisers and pesticides.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions and Industry Developments

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Government Intervention

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Traceability, Transparency and Sustainability

5.4. Risk management

5.5. Trade

5.6. Input and Operating Costs

5.7. Labour

5.8. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.9. Cyclicality

5.10. Environmental Concerns



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry and Moving up the Value Chain



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Company Profiles



Brisen Commodities (Pty) Ltd

Tradevantage Grain (Pty) Ltd

Stucken and Company (Pty) Ltd

Universal Leaf South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Kaap Agri Bedryf Ltd

Humansdorpse Kooperasie Beperk Primary Co-Operative (Die)

VKB Beleggings (Pty) Ltd

Bunge ZA (Pty) Ltd

AFGRI Operations (Pty) Ltd

Senwes Ltd

NWK Ltd

Klein Karoo (Pty) Ltd

Rijk Zwaan South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Bayer (Pty) Ltd

Monsanto South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Syngenta South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sakata Seed Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Pannar Seed (Pty) Ltd

Capstone Seeds South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Louis Dreyfus Company Africa (Pty) Ltd

Olam South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd BKB Ltd

Obaro Handel (Pty) Ltd

Multiflora (Pty) Ltd

Flamingo Horticulture South Africa (Pty) Ltd

AFG Worldwide (Pty) Ltd

COFCO International South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Hochfeld Grains (Pty) Ltd

Suidwes Beleggings (Pty) Ltd

Capekaroo International (Pty) Ltd

Oceana Group Ltd

Pioneer Fishing (Pty) Ltd

Premier Fishing SA (Pty) Ltd

