NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TradingScreen Inc. (TS), the all-asset class order and execution management system (OEMS), today announced a partnership and product integration with BondCliQ, the corporate bond market's first central market system. The integration of BondCliQ's U.S. Corporate traded volume data will provide buy-side clients with an instant, contextualized, intelligent and transparent view of decision quality market data. BondCliQ is the first data provider in the TS TradeSmart EMS content hub.

TradingScreen Integrates BondCliQ's Data and Visualization for Improved Fixed Income Offering

"Fixed Income is incredibly fragmented and – as any buy-side trader knows – there are many obstacles to access and analyze the right bond market data efficiently," said Paul Reynolds, Head of Fixed Income at TradingScreen. "BondCliQ has figured out how to aggregate, simplify and visualize TRACE data – and now TradingScreen can bring it to life in an actionable way through this first to market product integration."

BondCliQ's visualization tools for post-trade data on U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds will be integrated into TradeSmart, TS' one-touch OEMS workflow solution, which is designed to support best execution across all asset classes. BondCliQ reduces the friction in culling and combing through massive data sets by bringing the value of macro insights as well as the ability to focus specifically on sector, maturity, credit rating, and size of trade.

"Now, TradingScreen customers can access the intel they need and seamlessly act upon it – within the same workflow," said Chris White, BondCliQ CEO. "Additionally, giving traders more data to inform their trades and helping to enable the best execution might also help support fixed income clients in fulfilling current and future regulatory mandates for best selection and execution, such as MiFID II."

BondCliQ trade data will further fuel TS enhanced pre-trade TCA analysis so traders can accurately benchmark execution performance. Further out, pre-trade data integration will offer clients enriched capabilities to best predict fair market value for upcoming trades.

About TradingScreen:

We were born in the cloud, but make no mistake, our solutions are grounded in expertise and state-of-the-art tools to deliver the best execution. As the leading expert in SaaS-based technology for financial markets, TradingScreen (TS) technology improves access and fully automates workflows, resulting in greater efficiencies and lower costs for our clients. From our electronic trading platforms to our investment management solutions to our global financial market network, we are the industry's most comprehensive technology suite available. Our trading and technology experts are connected and positioned around the world, enabling a "Follow the Sun" 24-hour, six-days-a-week support approach that literally never stops. And we're constantly evolving within a complex, ever-changing marketplace to create sophisticated, customizable and accessible solutions no matter what your trading needs. For more information visit: www.tradingscreen.com.

About BondCliQ:

BondCliQ is the leading data visualization application for post-trade corporate bond data and the first central market system designed to improve institutional trading in the $10 trillion credit market. The concept is certified by history as a key building block to market modernization and provides meaningful benefits to all market participants including sell-side, buy-side, platforms and regulators. The BondCliQ central market system centralizes and organizes institutional pre-trade quotes, creates a formalized price formation process, establishes a competitive environment for institutional market making, and empowers market makers to become more active trading participants. The BondCliQ team is uniquely qualified to bring an innovative solution to the US corporate bond market because of their invaluable experience in fixed income technology and market development, including senior roles at Goldman Sachs, NYSE, MarketAxess, and TruMid. To read more visit: www.bondcliq.com.

Media Contacts

TradingScreen: Marissa Arnold

612-309-9564

193599@email4pr.com

BondCliQ: Tim Reed

193599@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tradingscreen-integrates-bondcliqs-data-and-visualization-for-improved-fixed-income-offering-300631982.html

SOURCE TradingScreen

Related Links

http://www.tradingscreen.com

