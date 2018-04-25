Trans States Airlines and SONIC Tools Announce Partnership

SONIC's top-notch Aviation A&P Kits, along with fast and affordable solutions for maintenance technicians solidified the vendor's selection as the best choice for Trans States Airlines.

This partnership is an added benefit to the recruiting and retention initiatives the airline has in place to attract maintenance professionals. The only program of its kind in the country, the Trans States Airlines Maintenance Apprentice Program provides training and tools to unlicensed mechanics working towards their requirements.

"We are pleased to enter this partnership, offering our mechanics special rates on top quality tools," said Matthew Wright, Director of Maintenance at Trans States Airlines. "We value our mechanics' time and want them to focus on what matters most – keeping our passengers and crews safe. This partnership with SONIC will allow our teams to work more efficiently and have faster access to the tools that they need to do just that."

Rather than waiting for a provider to visit work sites weekly or making personal trips to hardware stores, Trans States employees will now have online access to order tools and have them shipped directly within 24-hours. SONIC will also offer a premium discount to Trans States maintenance technicians, a unique program of its kind.

"The program launched at Trans States should be the change needed to jump start more entrants into the aviation technical field, by reducing some of the barriers of entry," said Colby McConnell, President, SONIC Tools. "The partnership for us is unique in nature as well, but it shows our commitment to change for the industry."

Trans States also offers a $3,000 signing bonus in select markets and up to $5,000 in retention incentives for current maintenance employees. To learn more about Trans States' maintenance initiatives, please visit transstates.net/careers/pages/maintenance.aspx.

About Trans States Airlines

Trans States serves over 4.5 million passengers a year, with approximately 237 daily flights providing service to over 70 cities in North America. Trans States operates the Embraer 145 on behalf of American Airlines (as American Eagle) and United Airlines (as United Express). Headquartered in St. Louis, Trans States has maintenance bases in Chicago (ORD), Denver (DEN), St. Louis (STL), and Washington D.C. (IAD), Louisville (SDF), and Arlington (DCA).

About SONIC Tools

SONIC is a market leader in the design and manufacture of premium hand tools and toolbox solutions. SONIC products are found in the world's most progressive automotive enterprises, service centers, race shops, aftermarket businesses and personal garages. Our goal is to design and manufacture equipment that meets and exceeds all standards. Faster pace of work, increased efficiency, the best value – that's what we're all about. SONIC is a Dutch-based company with facilities in the Netherlands, Germany and the United States.







