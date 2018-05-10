Transdermal Drug Delivery Markets, 2027 - Formulations, Carriers and Penetration Enhancers

This report deals with transdermal drug delivery - an approach used to deliver drugs through the skin for therapeutic use as an alternative to oral, intravascular, subcutaneous and transmucosal routes.

Various transdermal drug delivery technologies are described including the use of suitable formulations, carriers and penetration enhancers. The most commonly used transdermal system is the skin patch using various types of technologies. Nanoparticles as well as the use of physical agents to facilitate transcutaneous drug delivery is described. Microneedle and needleless technologies are also described.

Transdermal technologies may be applied for several categories of pharmaceuticals used for the treatment of disorders of the skin or for systemic effect to treat diseases of other organs. Several transdermal products and applications include hormone replacement therapy, contraception, management of pain, angina pectoris, smoking cessation and neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease.

The market for transdermal drug delivery is analyzed according to technologies and therapeutic areas from 2017 to 2027. This market is analyzed according to geographical regions as well.

Key Topics Covered:



0. Executive Summary



1. Basics of Transdermal Drug Delivery

Introduction

Historical landmarks in transdermal drug delivery

Anatomy and physiology of skin

Skin metabolomics and transcutaneous passage of drugs

Transcutaneous absorption

Transdermal versus other methods of drug delivery

Advantages of transdermal drug delivery

First-Pass Effect

Drawbacks of transdermal delivery

Factors that influence transdermal drug delivery

Rate of permeation across the skin

Properties of the skin

Properties of drugs

The role of pH and pharmacokinetics

Intradermal disposition of drugs after topical application

Role of nanobiotechnology in understanding basis of transdermal delivery



2. Transdermal Drug Delivery Technologies

Introduction

Local application formulations

Crystalline topical formulations

Microemulsions for transdermal drug delivery

Nanoemulsions for transdermal drug delivery

Transdermal gel technology

Biphasix system

Penetration enhancers

Chemical enhancers

Nitric oxide-based transdermal drug delivery

Ionic liquids for transdermal delivery of drugs against bacterial biofilms on skin

Vesicular transdermal carriers

Liposomes

Transfersomes

Ethosomes

Elastic vesicles for transdermal drug delivery

Nanovesicles for transdermal drug delivery

Transdermal patches

Adhesives for transdermal patches

Commercial development of transdermal patches

Innovations in transdermal patches

e-Patch controlled release micropump system

Patchless Transdermal Delivery System

Metered-dose transdermal system

Polymers for transdermal drug delivery

Polymer membranes in transdermal patches

Film forming polymeric solutions

Crystal Reservoir System of Nitto Denko

Use of physical modalities to facilitate transdermal transport

Transdermal electrotransport

Electroporation

Drug delivery by electroporation

Cryoelectrophoresis

Iontophoresis

Iontophoresis compared with electrophoresis

Application of iontophoresis for drug delivery

Patents in iontophoresis

Companies with technologies for drug delivery by iontophoresis

Combination of electrophoresis and iontophoresis

Dermaportation

Radiofrequency-driven transdermal delivery

Microporation

Transcutaneous drug delivery by electropulsation

Companies involved in electroporation-based drug delivery

Electrode Scanning System

Use of electrostatic force in skin patch technology

Multiple Absorption Kinetic System

Transdermal drug delivery facilitated by heat

Controlled, heat-aided drug delivery

Ultrasound

Magnetophoresis

Use of lasers for transdermal drug delivery

Laser-induced microporation

Transdermal drug delivery by laser-induced pressure waves

Transdermal drug delivery by laser-assisted changes in skin

Transdermal delivery by gas under pressure

Transdermal delivery with PowderJect gas gun

Microscission induced by gas

Role of microelectronics in transdermal drug delivery

Microneedles and dermal microinjection technologies

Applications of microneedles

AdminPatch microneedle array

Biodegradable microneedles

Ceramic microneedle arrays

Dissolvable microneedle patches

MicorCor

Microneedle arrays for drug delivery

Microneedle patch

MicroPyramid microneedles

Microstructured Transdermal Systems

Microneedle Array Patch technology

Microneedle transdermal chip

Microneedle applicator device

Nanoject microneedle technology

PatchPump

Polymer microneedles

Silk microneedles

Tattooing for drug delivery

ZP Patch microprojections technology

Companies developing microneedles for transdermal drug delivery

Needlefree injections

Glide SDI solid dose injector

Jet injection

Mini-Ject needlefree delivery system

MicroJet for painless injections

Nanoliter-volume pulsed microjets

SUMAVEL DosePro needle-less injection

Skin ablation or abrasion for drug delivery

Nanotechnology-based transdermal drug delivery

Delivery of nanostructured drugs from transdermal patches

Effect of mechanical flexion on penetration of bucky balls through the skin

Nanobiotechnology for transdermal application

Nanoparticles and nanoemulsions for skin disorders

Nanopatches

Inocyte epidermal drug delivery system

Ionic nanoparticle technology

SLN gel for treatment of skin disorders

Topical delivery of siRNA- nanoparticle conjugates

Transdermal nanoparticle preparations for systemic effect

Transferosomes for transdermal drug delivery

Transdermal administration of nanocarriers

Nanotechnology-based transdermal vaccination and immunotherapy

Safety issues of applications of nanomaterial carriers on the skin

Comparison of transdermal drug delivery systems

Transdermal drug design

In vitro testing of transdermal drug delivery systems

Commercially available skin models for transdermal drug testing

FDA guidelines for post-approval changes in semisold topical drugs

In vivo testing of drug delivery systems

Infrared spectroscopy for evaluation of transdermal drug delivery

Modeling of transport through the skin

Concluding remarks on transdermal drug delivery technologies

Future developments in transdermal drug delivery



3. Transdermal Therapeutics

Introduction

Drugs that can be administered transdermally

Approved transdermal products

Drugs in clinical trials

Skin disorders

Cutaneous leishmaniasis

Hair loss

Iontophoretic drug delivery for nail disorders

Psoriasis

Nanoemulsions for paclitaxel delivery in psoriasis

Iontophoresis for treatment of psoriasis

Cardiovascular disorders

Transdermal estrogen for prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

Transdermal drug delivery for angina pectoris

Transdermal drug delivery for hypertension

Transdermal clonidine

Transdermal delivery of -blockers for hypertension

Transdermal delivery of calcium channel blockers for hypertension

Transdermal drug delivery for congestive heart failure

Transdermal beta blockers

Transdermal anticoagulants

Respiratory diseases

Asthma

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Neurological and psychiatric disorders

Parkinson's disease

Transdermal drug delivery for Parkinson's disease

Transdermal levodopa delivery systems

Transdermal dopamine agonists for Parkinson's disease

Rotigotine for Parkinson disease

Rotigotine for restless legs syndrome

Transdermal administration of other drugs for Parkinson disease

Depression

Antidepressants

Selective serotonin-reuptake inhibitors

Transdermal fluoxetine

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors

Transdermal selegiline

Trazodone hydrochloride

Venlafaxine

Bupropion

Bipolar disorder

Transdermal lithium

Schizophrenia

Transdermal haloperidol

Transdermal risperidone for treatment of schizophrenia

Transdermal blonanserin for treatment of schizophrenia

Restless legs syndrome

Alzheimer's disease

Transdermal rivastigmine

Transdermal donepezil

Transdermal galantamine

Transdermal arecoline

Transdermal nicotine for Tourette syndrome

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

Transdermal methylphenidate

Migraine

Transdermal sumatriptan

Transdermal zolmitriptan

Transdermal dihydroergotamine

Epilepsy

Tinnitus/Vertigo

Transdermal nitroglycerin for vasospasm due to subarachnoid hemorrhage

Musculoskeletal disorders

Osteoporosis

Transdermal alendronate

Transdermal estrogen

Transdermal human parathyroid hormone

Osteoarthritis

Transdermal therapy of diabetes

Insulin delivery in diabetes by transdermal patches

Microneedle patch for glucose-responsive insulin delivery

Patch monitoring system for insulin delivery

Sonic Applicator & Control Device for TDD of insulin

V-Go disposable insulin delivery device

ViaDor System for TDD of insulin

Companies developing devices for transdermal insulin delivery

Transdermal therapy of oral antidiabetic agents

Transdermal antidiabetic agents other than insulin

Male disorders

Erectile dysfunction

Topical and transdermal preparation for erectile dysfunction

Hypogonadism in the male

Topical testosterone

Benign prostatic hypertrophy

Tamsulosin TDS

Women's health

Female sexual arousal disorder

Menopause

Hormone replacement therapy for menopause

Effect of transdermal estradiol on bone density

Transdermal PTH for postmenopausal osteoporosis

Transdermal testosterone for low libido in postmenopausal women

Breast disorders

Dysmenorrhea

Female infertility

Contraception

Female contraception

Ortho Evra

AG200-15

BAY86-5016

Desogestrel

Male contraception

Transdermal progestin plus testosterone

Cancer

Delivery of the photosensitizer drug -amino levulinic acid

Intradermal delivery of cancer vaccines by adenoviral vectors

Nanoemulsion-based delivery of caffeine for skin cancer

Topical interferon 2b for cervical cancer and precancerous lesions

Transcutaneous electroporation for delivery of anticancer drugs

Transdermal delivery of peptide cancer vaccines

Transdermal drug delivery for prostate cancer

Transdermal nitroglycerine for prostate cancer

Transdermal estradiol gel for prostate cancer

Transdermal leuprolide acetate for prostate cancer

Transdermal drug delivery for breast cancer

Afimoxifene topical gel for breast cancer

Pain

Relief of pain associated with minor medical procedures

Transdermal lidocaine relief of postherpectic neuralgia

Lidoderm

Lidopat

ZTlido

Transdermal capsaicin for relief of pain

Nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs

Topical NSAIDs

Transdermal ketoprofen

Topical opioids

Cancer pain

Transdermal fentanyl

Transdermal nitroglycerine as an adjuvant to opioids

Transdermal buprenorphine

Chronic pain of non-malignant origin

Transdermal local anesthetics

Postoperative pain

Transdermal fentanyl for the management of postoperative pain

Fibromyalgia

Nanotechnology-based approved transdermal analgesic preparations

Nausea and vomiting

Motion sickness

Postoperative vomiting

Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting

Antiaging strategies

Smoking cessation

Transdermal nicotine replacement

Use of nicotine patch for smoking cessation in pregnancy

Other methods of nicotine replacement

Other treatments for smoking cessation

Miscellaneous uses of transdermal drug delivery

Allergic rhinitis

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Overactive bladder and urinary incontinence

Transdermal oxybutynin

Viral infections

Transdermal nanoparticles for immune enhancement in HIV

Transdermal IQP-0410 for HIV/AIDS

Wound healing and ulcers

Transdermal gene therapy

Transdermal delivery of plasmid DNA by electroporation

Transdermal antisense therapy

Transdermal vaccination

The skin as an immune organ

Technologies for transdermal vaccination

Dissolvable microneedle array for vaccine delivery

Electroporation for administering DNA vaccines

Microneedles for transdermal delivery of vaccines

Needle-free delivery of vaccines

Transcutaneous immunotherapy using nanodispersions

Applications of transdermal vaccination

HIV/AIDS vaccination by topical application

Transdermal DNA influenza vaccine

Transdermal A vaccination for Alzheimer's disease

Transdermal vaccination for traveller's diarrhoea

Transdermal nutraceuticals

Complications of transdermal therapy

Adverse effects of drugs

Overdose effect

Skin complications

MRI-induced skin burns from transdermal patches



4. Markets for Transdermal Drug Delivery

Introduction

Global markets for drug delivery

Geographical distribution of transdermal drug delivery markets

Emerging transdermal drug delivery markets in Asia

Transdermal technology markets in therapeutic areas

Angina pectoris

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

Erectile dysfunction

Hypertension

Osteoporosis

Pain therapeutics

Parkinson's disease

Smoking cessation

Transdermal hormone replacement therapy for menopause

Transdermal testosterone replacement therapy for hypogonadism in the male

Transdermal contraceptive market

Markets according to transdermal technologies

Markets for microneedle-based transdermal drug delivery

Marketing strategies for transdermal drug delivery

Marketing advantages of transdermal drug delivery

Unmet needs in transdermal drug delivery

Regulatory aspects that affect transdermal drug delivery markets

Future prospects of transdermal drug delivery

Growth of new technologies used in transdermal drug delivery

Prospects of transdermal delivery for drugs coming off patents

Transdermal delivery of biologicals

Transdermal delivery of cosmetics



5. Companies involved in transdermal drug delivery

Profiles of companies

Top companies in transdermal drug delivery

Collaborations



6. References



