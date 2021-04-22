TransFable, A New Transgender Dating App with Foolproof Content Moderation and Introduction Videos, Debuts Worldwide

JERUSALEM, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransFable, a brand-new dating app for men and transgender women, is set to take over the digital world of transgender dating this year. The first transgender dating app of its kind, TransFable offers users a safe and secure platform to meet their match, where transgender women can connect with genuine men for free.

TransFable stands apart from its competitors as a transgender dating app specifically designed for those seeking serious and genuine relationships. It can be a challenge for both men and transgender women to meaningfully connect with one another and TransFable offers the perfect place to do so. Indeed, if you are looking for a hook-up, this is probably not the transgender dating app for you. However, if you are serious about finding a genuine match, then TransFable is the transgender dating app to be on in 2021.

All users on TransFable are manually verified by a human so you can be rest assured that you will not match with any bots or fake profiles. Better yet, every change a user makes to their profile, including to their name, bio and photos, also has to go through human verification. This ensures that the app is clean and safe for all of its users and that any scams are quickly stopped. TransFable is the only transgender dating app currently on the market that offers such a fantastic foolproof manual verification process.

TransFable also encourages each of its users to post a short introduction video of themselves on their profile. This gives you a glimpse of their personality, rather than a series of highly edited and filtered selfies, and also allows the user to gain more exposure on the app. So, if you are a man seeking love with a transgender woman or a transgender woman hoping to match with a genuine man, TransFable is the transgender dating app to meet your match.

