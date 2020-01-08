Transformer Core Market Analysis, 2014-2019 & 2020-2024 - Market Stood at $5.3 Billion in 2018 and is Projected to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transformer Core Market, By Type (Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer, Isolation Transformer, Auto Transformer), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Transformer Core Market stood at $ 5.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 7.5 billion by 2024.



Growth in the Global Transformer Core Market can be attributed to the rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization across the globe. In addition to this, the increasing government expenditure towards the development of renewable energy projects to meet the growing energy demand is further going to upsurge the Global Transformer Core Market through 2024.



The Global Transformer Core Market is controlled by these major players, namely - ABB Group (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), etc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To study and forecast the global market size of the transformer core market

To outline, classify and estimate the Global Transformer Core Market on the basis of type and regional distribution

To understand the regional market structure of transformer core market - Asia-Pacific , North America , Europe , Middle East & Africa and South America and forecast the market size

, , , & and and forecast the market size To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the Global Transformer Core Market

To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the Global Transformer Core Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new entrants in the Global Transformer Core Market

To strategically profile the leading players operating in the market

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Transformer Core Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer, Isolation Transformers, Auto Transformers)

5.2.2. By Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA and South America)

5.2.3. By Company



6. Global Transformer Core Market Regional Analysis

6.1. Asia-Pacific Transformer Core Market Outlook

6.2. North America Transformer Core Market Outlook

6.3. Middle East & Africa Transformer Core Market Outlook

6.4. Europe Transformer Core Market Outlook

6.5. South America Transformer Core Market Outlook



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. Regional Price Analysis



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. General Electric

10.2. ABB

10.3. Siemens AG

10.4. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.5. Hitachi Ltd.

10.6. Toshiba Corporation

10.7. Hyosung Heavy Industries

10.8. Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

10.9. TDK Corporation

10.10. Ferroxcube International Holding B.V.



11. Strategic Recommendations



