'Transforming Commerce' Symposium set at the United Nations on April 10th

The event will be co-hosted by Polizzotto and Leslie Moonves, Chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation. 60 Minutes Correspondent Bill Whitaker will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the day, and Shiza Shahid, Cofounder of Malala Fund and Founder of NOW Ventures, will deliver the closing keynote. Leaders and experts from multiple sectors, including business, tech, finance, media, advertising, government, and civil society, are expected to attend sessions and panels throughout the day, including a keynote address from Moonves. Together, change makers across all industries will convene to reimagine everyday commerce in ways that advance social impact.

"Business can go further to improve the quality of our lives and make positive social change in our communities—and we are going to prove that brands can do just that with every transaction," said Polizzotto. "This symposium is an invitation to learn from distinguished leaders at successful brands, as well as some of the world's most-effective nonprofits. We aim to be an inspiration to those who hope to accomplish more—and to prove they too can harness commerce for social good."

Additional programming includes conversations and panels on corporate social responsibility, inclusive and sustainable standards for businesses, multi-sector partnerships, and more. Speakers and attendees include:

Kimberly Bryant , Founder, Black Girls Code

Mariarosa Cutillo, Chief of Strategic Partnerships Branch, United Nations Population Fund

, Chief of Strategic Partnerships Branch, United Nations Population Fund Richelieu Dennis, CEO & Founder, Sundial Brands

Victoria Dinges , Senior Vice President, Corporate Responsibility, Allstate

Michelle Ebanks, President, Essence Communications, Inc.

Edward Farrington, Executive Vice President, Natixis Global Asset Management—U.S. Distribution

M. Scott Havens, Global Head of Digital, Bloomberg Media

Hugh Lawson, Global Head of Institutional Client Strategy and ESG & Impact Investing, Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Lady Lynn Forester de Rothschild, Founder and Chief Executive, Coalition for Inclusive Capitalism

Tom Hogan, Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, CBS Corporation

Alan Mayer, Senior Vice President, Commercial Customer Advocacy, Dell EMC

Kim Rubey, Global Head of Social Impact and Philanthropy, Airbnb

Shamina Singh, Executive Vice President of Sustainability and President of the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Terry Tamminen, Chief Executive Officer, Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation

Adlai Wertman, David C. Bohnett Professor of Social Enterprise, USC Marshall School of Business; Founding Director, Brittingham Social Enterprise Lab

David Wish, Founder & CEO, Little Kids Rock

While admission to the symposium is complimentary, prospective attendees are encouraged to register as soon as possible on the event website, www.transformingcommerce.nyc, as capacity is limited.

ABOUT PAUL POLIZZOTTO

Paul Polizzotto's decades-long work in the area of social entrepreneurship has led to numerous honors and recognitions, including: The US Conference of Mayors Award for Excellence in Public Private Partnerships, Cynopsis Media's Social Good Leader of the Year, and the Santa Monica Baykeeper's and the Waterkeeper Alliance's "Keeper Award." Paul has also been named an "Environmental Hero" by the EPA and a "Public-Private Visionary" by Vanity Fair magazine. Paul began his career in social enterprise in 1989 when he pioneered technology to scrub toxins from run-off before it entered the storm drain system. In 2001 Paul founded EcoMedia, later acquired by CBS in 2010, where he continues to develop innovative ways to generate millions of dollars in funding for nonprofit organizations through advertising programs. Through these initiatives, brands direct a portion of radio, television, and digital ad-spends to fund critical environmental, veterans', education, and community health and wellness projects nationwide. CBS EcoMedia has guided an estimated $100 million in funding and resources to nonprofits, supporting important social impact programs and projects that have—and will—touch the lives of an estimated 60 million people.

Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development

The Sustainable Development Goals were adopted by the United Nations Member States during the UN Sustainable Development Summit in 2015. Universal, inclusive and indivisible, the 2030 Agenda calls for action by all countries, businesses and civil society to improve the lives of people everywhere. The Agenda includes, under Sustainable Development Goal 17, a call to revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development, including through multi-stakeholder partnerships that mobilize and share knowledge, expertise, technology and financial resources toward achievement of the Goals.

ABOUT UNITED NATIONS OFFICE FOR PARTNERSHIPS

The United Nations Office for Partnerships (UNOP) serves as a gateway for catalysing and building partnership initiatives between civil society actors and the United Nations in furtherance of the Sustainable Development Goals. For more details please visit: https://www.un.org/partnerships/.

