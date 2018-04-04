Transition Networks to Display New Hardened Gigabit PoE++ Switch for Security and Surveillance Equipment at ISC West

The largest security industry trade show in the U.S., ISC West is taking place April 11-13, 2018, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. Transition Networks will have a team of network experts available to answer questions and show the new PoE++ switches located in booth 21130.

The new PoE++ switch series offers unique connectivity features that increase the speed of deployment and extend security networks. Key easy to use features include Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for remote access and near-field communication (NFC) for pre-configuration of switches prior to powering or connecting the switches. Additionally, the wireless Ethernet extension port enables point-to-point wireless connection between switches in locations where cable runs are not practical. The switch is self-enclosed in an outdoor NEMA 4X/IP-66 rated enclosure for use in harsh environments.

Also at the conference, Transition Networks will participate in the Security Industry Association's (SIA) New Product Showcase (NPS), where it will present the integration of its Smart Managed PoE+ Switches' Device Management System (DMS) software with Milestone's XProtect video management software (VMS). Through the combined solution, XProtect VMS security integrators and end users will have improved control and better management of security cameras and other connected devices.

"Installation and maintenance of today's sophisticated security and surveillance equipment can be challenging whether it's due to remote locations, outdoor environments, or legacy cabling and power infrastructure," said Scott Otis, President of Transition Networks. "At Transition Networks, we develop solutions that reduce operational costs, are easy to install and manage, and that offer scalable solutions to address these challenges. By simplifying security and surveillance network installations and maintenance, we can help operators reduce time and cost, as exhibited by our switches on display at ISC West."

For more information on physical security and surveillance solutions from Transition Networks, visit https://www.transition.com/solutions/physical-security-surveillance/.

About Transition Networks, Inc.

Transition Networks provides edge connectivity solutions to advance intelligent networks globally for enterprises, integrators, service providers, federal agencies, and the military. Addressing the demands of smart city and hybrid networks, our PoE switches and converters, adapters, and optics integrate easily into smart network applications in commercial and hardened environments. We are a U.S. based company known for expert customer-centric service and built to last, TAA compliant products with 30 years of experience serving customers in 70 countries, including more than two thirds of the Fortune 100 companies. Transition Networks is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS). For more information, visit us at www.transition.com.

Statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in 2018 are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: competitive products and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

