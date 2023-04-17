Transparent Ceramic Market size to grow by USD 935.98 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing importance of lightweight and high-performance materials - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The transparent ceramic market size is forecast to increase by USD 935.98 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 21.19%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing importance of lightweight and high-performance materials, increased R&D spending, and increased use of electronic products. For more insights on the market share of various regions and several key market parameters in this report- Download a sample PDF in MINUTES.

Transparent ceramic market Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transparent Ceramic Market 2023-2027

The global transparent ceramic market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of many small and large vendors. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., AGC Inc., Almatis BV, CeramTec GmbH, CeraNova Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CoorsTek Inc., General Electric Co., Hansol Technics Co. Ltd., II VI Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd., KYOCERA corp., Rubicon Technology Inc., SCHOTT AG, Superior Technical Ceramics, and Surmet Corp.

Get a holistic overview of the transparent ceramic market analysis. Download the Sample

Vendor Offerings -

3M Co. - The company offers transparent ceramic such as 3M Unitek gemini clear ceramic.

The company offers transparent ceramic such as Unitek gemini clear ceramic. AGC Inc. - The company offers transparent ceramic such as Nepheline glass ceramics.

The company offers transparent ceramic such as Nepheline glass ceramics. Almatis BV - The company offers transparent ceramic such as calcined aluminas.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report Now!

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

To get pre-requisite data and market analysis, ask for a custom report.

Transparent Ceramic - Market Segmentation:

This transparent ceramic market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (aerospace and defense, mechanical and chemical, healthcare, consumer goods, and others), type (crystalline and non-crystalline), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the aerospace and defense segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Ceramics that are transparent, are able to function at extremely high temperatures, are typically lighter than metals, and can alter their electrical properties based on the purpose for which they are used. As a result, commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and space shuttles frequently employ it. Due to their numerous advantageous physical properties, transparent ceramics like alumina, silicon nitride, and aluminum nitride are currently utilized in the production of crucial aerospace components. These inorganic non-metallic materials have high mechanical strength and high dimensional stability at high temperatures.

Transparent Ceramic - Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

The growing importance of lightweight and high-performance materials is one of the factors that is notably driving the transparent ceramic market growth.

The demand for lightweight, high-performance materials is growing across a variety of end-use sectors. Energy savings and wear resistance are two of the many advantages of these cutting-edge materials for industrial use.

In high-friction applications, they are preferred as thermally conductive materials. The automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors frequently make use of these materials.

Ceramics are the most widely used high-performance material due to their non-conductivity, heat resistance, and thermal shock resistance.

Hence, the transparent ceramic market is expected to be driven by the need to reduce energy and labor costs during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

An emerging trend in the transparent ceramic market that is expected to fuel the growth of the market is the increasing demand for advanced ceramics.

Advanced ceramics have been widely used in automotive, aerospace, and medical applications over the past two decades.

However, the market in medical applications, research and development, and manufacturing of infrared (IR) windows/domes, lamp envelopes, optoelectronic components/devices, composite sheaths, and smartphone screens, for transparent ceramics are still in their infancy.

Customers have become more aware of advanced ceramics' advantages, such as their durability, biocompatibility, and high tensile strength, in recent years.

Hence, the worldwide growth in end-use applications is expected to drive the transparent ceramic market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

A major challenge in the transparent ceramic market that is expected to hamper market growth is the easy availability of substitutes.

A major obstacle to market expansion is the readily available alternative materials like glass metal.

The world's primary glass-delivering nations are Germany , Britain , the US, China , and Japan , and the fundamental bringing-in nations are the US, Germany , France , Japan , Australia , and Italy .

, , the US, , and , and the fundamental bringing-in nations are the US, , , , , and . The European, North American, and Chinese business sectors together record around 75% of worldwide glass demand.

Europe is the glass market with the highest proportion of value-added products.

is the glass market with the highest proportion of value-added products. Hence, the availability and low cost of alternative materials, as well as rapid lifestyle changes, are expected to jeopardize the growth of the transparent ceramic market during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about drivers, trends, and challenges, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this Transparent Ceramic Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the transparent ceramic market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the transparent ceramic market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the transparent ceramic market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the transparent ceramic market vendors

Get instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports now.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The advanced ceramics market size in Europe is expected to increase by USD 498.46 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%. The report extensively covers advanced ceramics market segmentation in Europe by material (alumina ceramics, zirconia, aluminum titanate ceramic, silicon carbide ceramic, and others) and geography (Germany, Italy, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe). The use of advanced ceramics in medical implants and devices is notably driving the advanced ceramics market growth in Europe.

The automotive emissions ceramics market size is expected to increase to USD 27.22 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25%. The report extensively covers automotive emissions ceramics market segmentation by type (honeycomb and GPF and DPF) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The high demand from the automotive industry is notably driving the automotive emissions ceramics market growth.

Transparent Ceramic Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 935.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., AGC Inc., Almatis BV, CeramTec GmbH, CeraNova Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CoorsTek Inc., General Electric Co., Hansol Technics Co. Ltd., II VI Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd., KYOCERA corp., Rubicon Technology Inc., SCHOTT AG, Superior Technical Ceramics, and Surmet Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global transparent ceramic market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global transparent ceramic market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Mechanical and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Mechanical and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Mechanical and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Mechanical and chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Mechanical and chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Crystalline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Crystalline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Crystalline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Crystalline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Crystalline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Non-crystalline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Non-crystalline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Non-crystalline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Non-crystalline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Non-crystalline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 123: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 124: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 125: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 126: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 127: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 AGC Inc.

Exhibit 128: AGC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: AGC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: AGC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: AGC Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Almatis BV

Exhibit 132: Almatis BV - Overview



Exhibit 133: Almatis BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Almatis BV - Key offerings

12.6 CeramTec GmbH

Exhibit 135: CeramTec GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 136: CeramTec GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 137: CeramTec GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: CeramTec GmbH - Segment focus

12.7 CeraNova Corp.

Exhibit 139: CeraNova Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: CeraNova Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: CeraNova Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Exhibit 142: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Overview



Exhibit 143: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Key news



Exhibit 145: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Segment focus

12.9 CoorsTek Inc.

Exhibit 147: CoorsTek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: CoorsTek Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: CoorsTek Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 150: CoorsTek Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 151: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 152: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 154: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.11 II VI Inc.

Exhibit 156: II VI Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: II VI Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: II VI Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 159: II VI Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: II VI Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 161: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 162: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 164: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.13 Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 KYOCERA corp.

Exhibit 169: KYOCERA corp. - Overview



Exhibit 170: KYOCERA corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: KYOCERA corp. - Key news



Exhibit 172: KYOCERA corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: KYOCERA corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Rubicon Technology Inc.

Exhibit 174: Rubicon Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Rubicon Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Rubicon Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 SCHOTT AG

Exhibit 177: SCHOTT AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 178: SCHOTT AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 179: SCHOTT AG - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 180: SCHOTT AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 181: SCHOTT AG - Segment focus

12.17 Surmet Corp.

Exhibit 182: Surmet Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 183: Surmet Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 184: Surmet Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio