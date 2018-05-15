NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Transportation Management System (TMS)



A TMS is a software that facilitates interactions between an organization's order management center and its warehouse management center or distribution center. TMS products serve as the logistics management hub in a collaborative network of shippers, carriers, and customers.



Technavio's analysts forecast the transportation management system (TMS) market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 8.35% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the transportation management system (TMS) market in North America for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



Technavio's report, Transportation Management System (TMS) Market in North America 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• American Software

• Manhattan Associates

• Oracle

• SAP

• The Descartes Systems Group



Market driver

• Increase in number of smart connected devices

Market challenge

• Sluggish connectivity of devices

Market trend

• Increasing use of vehicular communication systems

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



