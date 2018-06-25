TransVoyant Enhances Customer Delivery and Success Capabilities

Ed will head the Delivery and Customer Success teams and will be responsible for TransVoyant's customer's success and satisfaction. He will build and manage the company Delivery and Customer Success people and processes leveraging TransVoyant's current and future global resources. The addition of this role is a major contributor to company's growth plan.

Ed is based out of the TransVoyant corporate office in Alexandria, Virginia. Ed holds a BS in Industrial Management and a MS in Management Systems from Clarkson University, and holds a Project Management Professional certification. He has held previous positions at Oracle Corporation, Tier1 Incorporated, and Impexium.

About TransVoyant:

TransVoyant is at the forefront of the supply chain predictive analytics space. From global sensors, satellites, radar, smartphones, video cameras, social media and other IoT devices, we collect over one trillion events each day, giving us one of the largest repositories of real-time big data in the world. Since 2012 we have been analyzing these massive big data streams with our proprietary machine learning algorithms, and establishing learned behavior models for carriers, lanes, ports, roads, suppliers and other nodes in the global supply chain. These behavior models, coupled with our continuous analysis of real-time and predicted global events, enables us to predict lead times, variability, disruptions and opportunities, and to initiate prescriptive actions that increase revenues and reduce costs.

