Travel Services Market in India Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Airbnb Inc., Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., Cox and Kings Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd., ITC Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and Yatra Online Inc. among others.

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A, partnerships, and strategic alliances to compete in the market.

Cleartrip - In October 2019, Cleartrip launched a transformative solution 'Cleartrip for Work' a transformative travel product for the individual traveler.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Service:

Domestic flight services:



The travel services market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the domestic flight services segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.





The growth in the number of passengers is largely driven by the introduction of multiple low-cost airlines, rising disposable income, government initiatives, improved connectivity, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Indian civil aviation sector, expanding working population base, and a high number of domestic business travelers.



Hotel accommodation services



Rail ticket services



Cab services



Others

Segmentation by Booking:

Online :

:

In terms of booking, the online booking segment is expected to generate maximum revenue during the forecast period.





The convenience offered by online platforms propels the shift in consumer preference for booking travel services through the online mode, subsequently propelling the sales generated through this segment.



Offline

Latest Trends Driving the Global Travel Services Market in India

Travel Services Market in India Driver :

International tourist footfall and the advent of technologies

Business travel spending in India is booing primarily due to the growing number of multinational companies. Governments are also taking initiatives to promote tourism for inbound tourists. Moreover, Inbound tourism in India has been growing at a rapid pace owing to international and domestic business, leisure, and sports trips. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.





Business travel spending in India is booing primarily due to the growing number of multinational companies. Governments are also taking initiatives to promote tourism for inbound tourists. Moreover, Inbound tourism in India has been growing at a rapid pace owing to international and domestic business, leisure, and sports trips. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Travel Services Market in India Trend :

Availability of low-cost airlines:

The cost burden on travelers is reduced significantly due to the introduction of low-cost airlines. The increasing competition in the airline industry has resulted in the introduction of low-cost airlines. Global airlines are also planning to invest in the low-cost fare segment of the Indian aviation industry.

Travel Services Market in India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.23 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer

engagement scope Companies profiled Airbnb Inc., Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., Cox and Kings Ltd.,

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd., ITC

Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., Thomas

Cook India Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and Yatra Online Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers

and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer

dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized.

