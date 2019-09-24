Travel Singularity: The New Firm That Aims to Help Hoteliers With Tech Disruption

PARIS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simone Puorto, travel industry analyst, is starting a new consultancy firm for hotels and travel technology providers: Travel Singularity , focused on assisting clients with digital disruption and technology changes.

"Subjects such as Artificial Intelligence, Attribute-Based Selling, blockchain distribution, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Internet of Things, Biometric and Vocal Research, are often casually thrown around by the media and during conferences, yet most grasp to get a sense out of these notions. How to bridge the current state of affairs with future technologies, and how to manage and sustain change in digital disruption is something that we have observed hotels (and even travel tech providers) often desire to get help with," said Simone Puorto.

Behind the name Travel Singularity

The term Singularity has been popularized in technology over the last decades and it refers to a point in time when technological advancements will be so fast that they will change human civilization as we know it today. In the '60s, statistician I.J. Good theorized the hypothesis of an Intelligence Explosion: according to Good, the first super-intelligent machine could be the last invention that man will ever need to make, as it will design even better machines, in a virtuous, irreversible "explosion" of "intelligence."

"At first look, all the technological advancements we have witnessed in the industry over the last decade seem to have happened in silos, in random order and completely uncorrelated with each other, yet, at a closer observation, these were all converging into the foundation of a new, hybrid industry, where hoteliers, finally freed from hyper-complicated tasks, will be able to return to the essence of their profession: simply caring about their guests. Hence the choice of using the Singularity's concept in the firm's name," commented Simone Puorto.

The company will give a speech titled "2045: Visions and Predictions on Post-Human Hospitality: How will the Travel Singularity look like?" during the 6th edition of HospitalityDay, in Italy. "Hospitality is not the first industry that comes to mind when thinking about new technologies' early adopters, and the situation is even worse in Southern Europe. I've been living and working in Paris for several years now, but every time I travel to countries such as Greece or Portugal, I always experience some level of culture shock, especially when it comes of the slowness of tech adoption. Being originally from Italy, moreover, I felt this was a perfect location to inaugurate the new firm," continued Simone Puorto.

"Out of our executives, Simone is one of the most well-informed and knowledgeable ones. His ability to articulate his thoughts and provide extreme granularity on some of the most complex topics makes Simone one of our most valuable resources: for anyone looking to dig deeper and glean any insights into the online travel space, Simone is one of the first people I'd recommend speaking to." ~ Bill Williams, Founder & CEO @ BWG Strategy.

Founded in 2019 by Simone Puorto, as a partnership of educational consultants, Travel Singularity's vision is to solve the growing needs for connecting the dots between digital disruption and change with the existing technology and processes in hotels. His founder is Simone Puorto, former hotel General Manager, consultant, author of three best-selling books on hotel marketing, MBA lecturer, and contributor for the major blogs in the industry. Over his career, spanning across over 20 years, he consulted for international hotel groups such as Divani Hotels Collection, Library Hotels Collection, and Louis Group (LUI), helped to consolidate the second-largest Italian hotels' chain, and he advised for several travel tech start-ups.

