Treasures from Chatsworth Presented by Huntsman Wins a Webby Award for Best Branded Series

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Webby's for our extraordinary video programming," said David Goodman, Sotheby's Executive Vice President of Digital Development & Marketing. "Sotheby's has been telling remarkable stories for nearly 275 years and we are proud to continue to bring them to life in more ways than ever before."

Mitra Amestoy, Senior Vice President and Sotheby's Worldwide Director of Video Production, added, "The collection at Chatsworth is exceptional – spanning 500 years and with each object the pinnacle of its kind – we could have easily made 1,300 episodes rather than just 13. The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire are such remarkable stewards of this extraordinary place and their participation in this project had a significant impact on the quality of the production. It was a privilege to share Chatsworth's treasures with the world."

The Webby Awards, regarded as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites, Film & Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Mobile Sites & Apps, Social, Podcasts & Digital Audio, and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) – a 2,000-plus member judging body.

Conceived by Sotheby's, presented by Huntsman and produced by Chrome Productions, Treasures from Chatsworth is a 13-part film series that celebrates the Cavendish family's centuries-long passion for art and collecting.

For over 16 generations, the Cavendish family has commissioned and collected contemporary art. The seat of the 12th Duke of Devonshire and home to the Cavendish family since 1549, Chatsworth is where the past and present co-exist, with a collection at once steeped in history and forward looking. At Chatsworth, visitors encounter works by Da Vinci and Damien Hirst, breath-taking monumental sculpture, cutting-edge portraiture and remarkable design pieces. The legacy of commissioning inspiring contemporary pieces lives on.

Sotheby's 13-part series explores the diverse works of art in the Devonshire Collection with insight into their history and significance from the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, curators, keepers and contemporary artists such as Michael Craig-Martin and Jacob van der Beugel. Each work of art tells a very human story, revealing the ongoing inspiration and legacy that lives on at Chatsworth.

Series Trailer

Lucian Freud's Woman in a White Shirt

Lucien Freud, Deborah Devonshire, 11th Duchess of Devonshire, 1956

Commissioning Artworks across Generations

Jacob van der Beugel, DNAEndymion, 2013-2014

Leonardo Da Vinci's Drawing of Leda and the Swan

Leonardo da Vinci, Leda and the Swan, 1503-1507

The Lewinski Photo Archive

The Needlework of Elizabethan Chatsworth

Circa 1590 - 1600

Jan Van Der Vaaardt's Trompe l'oeil Violin

The Landscape as a Work of Art

The Changing Face of Portraiture

Design through the Ages

The Counterpart Bench and George III Coronation Chair

The Mortlake Tapestries

The Devonshire Parure

The Queen Zenobia Ball Gown

Masterworks in Silver

Sotheby's continues to evolve its video offerings serving nearly 200,000 subscribers via our OTT apps on Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV and Amazon Fire, while generating millions of views across multiple channels including web, mobile and social. Sotheby's hosts hundreds of livestreaming events every year, including the recent unveiling of a $150 million masterpiece by Amedeo Modigliani that was streamed live on Sothebys.com, Instagram, Facebook Live, Weibo and WeChat, as well as curates unique specials and series about art, culture and luxury.

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

Browse sale catalogues, view original content, stream live auctions and more at www.sothebys.com, and through Sotheby's apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire

