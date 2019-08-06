Treat Yourself...and Everyone Else!

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Canada's most beloved bakeries, La Rocca Creative Cakes, is now available at all 1,265 Publix locations spanning the southeastern United States. This is the first time the desserts will be available for direct consumer purchase in Florida.

Publix shoppers may select from three varieties of premium, handcrafted cake: Truffle Royale, Cookie Dough and Chocolate Truffle. The cakes are available in the freezer section adjacent to every Publix bakery.

All of La Rocca's innovative, modern creations are passionately crafted without cutting any corners. The cakes are made with fresh, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, and any dairy products used are without growth hormones or antibiotics. Each cake takes more than 24 hours to produce and undergoes a complex process involving skilled pastry techniques, handcrafted details, and delicately prepared layers of premium ingredients.

"A company known for its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, Publix recognized that our world-class, artisan cakes would offer its customers something different," said La Rocca's President Michael Givens. La Rocca desserts are sold in 6,000 thousand stores across North America and as far away as the Middle East. "Loving La Rocca is a piece of cake with over 30 million slices enjoyed last year and that's just a start, we are excited to bring our creations to an amazing retailer like Publix"

Creativity is at the heart of innovation and La Rocca draws its inspiration from around the world and its own innovation center where a group of the best Chefs create new and amazing desserts. "All La Rocca's Truffle Cakes are all made with 100% whipping cream (heavy) cream and premium chocolates sourced from around the world. La Rocca truly creates its cakes without boundaries or limitations," said Givens.

La Rocca's origins date back to 1955 in Naples, Italy. The family brought the La Rocca philosophies to Canada and in 1986, they opened a bakery, aptly named after the family surname, La Rocca. Since then, the craveable desserts have become a household favorite in Canada.

"It doesn't matter if you're making one cake or a thousand cakes," said Givens. "We have been very careful about making that evolutionary jump from a small family business to one of the largest 'premium' cake manufacturers in North America. We invite you and your family to discover how La Rocca elevates every celebration with a handcrafted cake."

About La Rocca Creative Cakes

Taking its inspiration from the family's original European bakery, La Rocca Creative Cakes has operated in Canada since 1986. Based in Richmond Hill, Ontario Canada, La Rocca's bakery features a blend of efficient mechanization and high-touch, artisan capabilities, and is now one of Canada's largest independent value-added cake bakeries. La Rocca's award-winning desserts can be found across Canada and the USA at thousands of grocery stores, cafés, and fine food retailers.

Photos assets can be downloaded here: http://bit.ly/LaRoccaPublix

Media Contact: Bri Wagner, 813-258-5858 x2260, brianna@schifinolee.com

SOURCE La Rocca Creative Cakes