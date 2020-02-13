'Trees of Shame' Documentary Detailing Switzerland's CPS System Re-Released Following Initial Controversy

GENEVA, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The powerful, full-length documentary film expose discussing the current state of the Swiss Child Protective Services, "Trees of Shame," is being re-released with new information on the story behind the film's challenging production and even more challenging distribution.

"Trees of Shame - Switzerland's Crimes Against Children" was the subject of immediate controversy upon its initial release in November of 2019. Today this shocking documentary is online again for the world to watch and comment.

"Trees of Shame - Switzerland's Crimes Against Children" tells the story of Switzerland's Child Protective Services system, from the mouths and experiences of parents whom have lost custody, sometimes parental rights, of their children, and includes captivating interviews with parents, children, lawyers, judges, politicians and others caught up in an questionably controversial, often unknown, sector of Swiss society.

While maintaining the original French and Italian, spoken words of the participants in this film, this final cut has been fully translated into English, including a full English voice-over and English subtitles, with the goal of sharing this controversial subject matter with an American and Worldwide audience.

"Trees of Shame" can be rented immediately at the film's new website, www.TreesOfShameFilm.is.

Neal Sutz

1-212-796-4120 Phone

switzerlandfortrump@protonmail.com

www.treesofshamefilm.is

