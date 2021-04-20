TrialSpark announces addition of key strategic advisor Steve Holtzman

"I'm excited to become more formally involved with TrialSpark." - Steve Holtzman Tweet this

"Every second in clinical development is crucial. I've seen it first hand. And in the last few decades, nothing has really changed in the industry to address the bottleneck of the cost and time of a clinical trial. Ben and the team at TrialSpark are finally doing exactly that. I've known the TrialSpark team for a few years and have been impressed with their technology-first approach to trials. I'm excited to become more formally involved with TrialSpark." – Steve Holtzman

As a CRO partner, TrialSpark has significantly improved overall speed of trial execution for sponsors. Through a combination of digital and clinical innovation, TrialSpark reduces inefficiencies by improving time to execute site startup, EDC/ePRO development, patient recruitment, data capture, and site closeout by nearly 60%. In a recent Phase II study, TrialSpark was able to complete study startup activities in under 10 weeks and complete enrollment and randomization 4.5x faster than industry averages.

Given its unique ability to execute trials faster and cheaper, TrialSpark is shifting into drug development by in-licensing assets to bring innovative, new treatments into the clinic. If you are interested in partnering on a 2021 study or a longer term drug development partnership with TrialSpark, please direct your inquiries to [email protected].

About TrialSpark

TrialSpark is a technology company that runs end-to-end clinical trials. TrialSpark has built a technology platform that optimizes all aspects of a clinical trial, enabling faster trial completion, higher data quality, and a more efficient experience for all stakeholders. TrialSpark is building its own pipeline of early stage clinical assets through acquisitions, in-licensing agreements, and the creation of unique corporate structures. TrialSpark is backed by leading investors such as Michael Moritz, John Doerr, Sam Altman, Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital, Casdin Capital, and Section 32.

