TrialSpark announces addition of key strategic advisor Steve Holtzman
Steve Holtzman will advise the company on how to accelerate its Strategic, Operational, and BD&L efforts as a pharmaceutical company with faster and more efficient clinical trial capabilities
Apr 20, 2021, 09:50 ET
NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialSpark Inc., a tech-enabled drug development company dedicated to improving the speed, quality, and innovation of clinical trials, announces the addition of life sciences veteran Steve Holtzman as a key strategic advisor.
Steve is the former CEO of Decibel Therapeutics, EVP of Corporate Development of Biogen, Founder and CEO of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Third Rock Ventures. Steve joins TrialSpark to support the company as it builds its therapeutics pipeline, deepening the bench of drug development expertise. He will advise on corporate strategy as the team at TrialSpark builds a new kind of pharmaceutical company with unique end-to-end clinical trial capabilities focused on speed, innovation, and efficiency.
"Every second in clinical development is crucial. I've seen it first hand. And in the last few decades, nothing has really changed in the industry to address the bottleneck of the cost and time of a clinical trial. Ben and the team at TrialSpark are finally doing exactly that. I've known the TrialSpark team for a few years and have been impressed with their technology-first approach to trials. I'm excited to become more formally involved with TrialSpark." – Steve Holtzman
As a CRO partner, TrialSpark has significantly improved overall speed of trial execution for sponsors. Through a combination of digital and clinical innovation, TrialSpark reduces inefficiencies by improving time to execute site startup, EDC/ePRO development, patient recruitment, data capture, and site closeout by nearly 60%. In a recent Phase II study, TrialSpark was able to complete study startup activities in under 10 weeks and complete enrollment and randomization 4.5x faster than industry averages.
Given its unique ability to execute trials faster and cheaper, TrialSpark is shifting into drug development by in-licensing assets to bring innovative, new treatments into the clinic. If you are interested in partnering on a 2021 study or a longer term drug development partnership with TrialSpark, please direct your inquiries to [email protected].
About TrialSpark
TrialSpark is a technology company that runs end-to-end clinical trials. TrialSpark has built a technology platform that optimizes all aspects of a clinical trial, enabling faster trial completion, higher data quality, and a more efficient experience for all stakeholders. TrialSpark is building its own pipeline of early stage clinical assets through acquisitions, in-licensing agreements, and the creation of unique corporate structures. TrialSpark is backed by leading investors such as Michael Moritz, John Doerr, Sam Altman, Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital, Casdin Capital, and Section 32.
