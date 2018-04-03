Trianz is USC Marshall Partners Signature Event Platinum Sponsor

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452308/PRNE_TrianzUpdated_Logo.jpg )

The 2018 edition - also the sixth - of the event will revolve around the theme 'Evolution of Entrepreneurship: From Funding to Market'. Slated for April 4 (Wednesday) at the Redwood City Electronic Arts campus in San Francisco (California, U.S.), the conference will have an acclaimed and interactive panel of USC alumni, who are at various stages of their entrepreneurial journeys, share their experiences with the attendees. Discussions will delve into the changing face of entrepreneurship, how some of the industry's most passionate and driven leaders have leveraged emerging trends and opportunities, overcome industry challenges, and the lessons they have learned along the way.

Prominent alumni who will speak at the event include Ken Klein, USC Trustee; Suzy Ryoo, VP Technology/Innovation and Partner at Atom Factory/Cross Culture Ventures; Tracy Lawrence, CEO and Co-founder of Chewse; and Mark Stevens, Managing Partner of S-Cubed Capital. Both Klein and Stevens are USC trustees.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Sri Manchala, President and CEO of Trianz, said, "Trianz and the USC Marshall School of Business share a common ideology; that success is a function of innovation, collaborative research, an understanding of global marketplaces, and social responsibility. Trianz' association with USC's Inside Entrepreneurship event, therefore, is a symbiotic validation of our individual commitments towards enabling business transformations that can address the challenges of a rapidly changing business environment."

"We are so grateful to Trianz for supporting our USC Marshall Partners: Inside Entrepreneurship signature event. Their support will make it possible for over 120 Marshall guests - alumni, parents and friends - to learn from some of the most established and up-and-coming entrepreneurs in the Silicon Valley. The funds that we raise from guests via this event allow our Deans to fund new programming, new scholarships, student travel, cutting-edge initiatives, and thought leadership. Trianz is committed to helping the USC Marshall School provide its students with the finest business education," Guillermina Molina, Senior Director, Marshall Fund and Alumni Affairs, USC Marshall School of Business, said in a statement.

About USC Marshall School of Business

The USC Marshall School of Business is the business school of the University of Southern California. It is the first AACSB-accredited business school in Southern California. The current Dean is James G. Ellis. The school is built on a promise: that rigorous intellectual inquiry and unprecedented global opportunity can combine to create an extraordinary environment. Located in the heart of Los Angeles - one of the world's most diverse, dynamic and vibrant metropolises - and at the gateway to the Pacific Rim, Marshall provides an unparalleled perspective on 21st century business.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Rosemont, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Irvine, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information, visit http://www.trianz.com.

SOURCE Trianz