Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services

Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has been announced as the winner of the prestigious 2018 IBM Excellence Award for Managed Security Services. The firm, a trusted business partner for several Fortune 1000 and emerging start-ups, was honored for demonstrating exceptional innovation and delivery excellence at PartnerWorld, IBM's signature partner event, on March 21 at the MGM Grand Las Vegas, Nevada, US. PartnerWorld is part of the activities agenda of Think 2018, IBM's flagship business and technology event, being held between March 19 and 22 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The 2018 IBM Excellence Awards have recognized those business partners that are delivering exceptional solutions to drive business value, and transform the way clients and industries operate. This year's awards have also honored achievements across a wide range of solution areas that have brought clients into the cognitive era.

Speaking on the recognition, Ira Horowitz, Vice President - Client Relationships at Trianz, said, "Cyber threats are always evolving and as a company focused on helping clients transform digitally, we take security very seriously. Winning the 2018 IBM Excellence Award reinforces our commitment to provide the best of on-premises and SaaS-based security solutions; those that incorporate the best-in-class features of multiple IBM Security products to solve clients' security concerns and help them comply with stringent regulatory requirements to achieve cyber resilience."

Heath Newburn, Director - Cloud and IT Service Management at Trianz, added, "Protecting organizations' critical infrastructure and information assets is challenging security leaders across industries, and Trianz has built a successful managed services model to simplify this. To be on the winners list for IBM Security Solutions is an achievement in itself, and we thank the jury, industry experts and guests who made the event this special for us."

Trianz offers services like security strategy optimization, risk management, and advanced threat prevention to enhance the security posture of its clients and provide a competitive advantage.

