Trident Group Joins Tuscan Village Development Team

"Tuscan Village is going to be the gateway to New Hampshire and will be a vibrant and transformative new community," Tuscan Brands founder Joe Faro said. "To accomplish this, we need the most dynamic and experienced professionals in the industry and adding Trident makes our team even stronger."

Trident Project Advantage Group will work side-by-side with Faro as the Owner's Project Manager and will be led by Gino Baroni, Trident's founder and managing principal. Among Baroni's previous projects are Gillette Stadium; Boston's Rowe's Wharf; The Modern in West Palm Beach, Fla.; Terminal A at Logan International Airport; Museum Towers in Cambridge; Harvard Business School's MacArthur Hall; Hotel Marlowe in Cambridge; The Boston Harbor Hotel; One Lincoln Street in Boston; the New England Aquarium West Wing Addition; and academic and residential buildings at Duke University, University of New Hampshire, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard University.

Baroni, a graduate of MIT and Merrimack College, will work closely with Faro on all phases of Tuscan Village, including overall management of the project's design, construction, permitting and cost/schedule management.

"Joe Faro has a sound vision for Tuscan Village and we are proud to be joining his impressive team," Baroni said. "This development is extremely well positioned and presents tremendous economic, social and cultural opportunity for Salem and southern New Hampshire. We look forward to providing our proven owner's project management services to Joe and his team to bring this new community to life."

The first phase of Tuscan Village – a 50-acre site called North Village – is under construction and includes 250 housing units, a new Market Basket concept and a car dealership. Last month, it was announced that Massachusetts General Hospital and Catholic Medical Center have teamed up and are planning a 200,000-300,000 square foot medical center on the adjacent 120-acre parcel of Tuscan Village. A formal groundbreaking for the larger site is being planned.

About Tuscan Village

Tuscan Village is southern New Hampshire's premier "work, live, stay, play" lifestyle destination, featuring exciting dining, retail and entertainment options, luxury residences, a hotel and conference center, a medical campus and corporate headquarters. Located on 170 acres of land at the former Rockingham Park in Salem, N.H., just over the Massachusetts border, the mixed-use development is now under-construction and is the largest of its kind in New England. With more than 2.75 million square feet of development, including 700 housing units, Tuscan Village is a transformative new community that will serve as the gateway to New Hampshire.

