Multiple Trilliant solutions connect consumers' in-home displays and provides meter data to the retailer, resulting in the delivery of information that both the consumer and retailer can use to manage energy more efficiently. Recently, Trilliant deployed a Smart Meter System Operator (SMSO) solution to provide secure, managed AMI in the cloud to complement the existing large-scale deployments within the UK.

"Ten million end points in the United Kingdom is quite an accomplishment," said Andy White, Trilliant chairman and CEO. "We are developing and deploying technologies, solutions, and services that combine equipment and knowledge to benefit both energy retailers and consumers by providing visibility into energy utilization."

Trilliant's unique approach represents the energy industry's only enterprise-wide communications platform based on a secure, standards-based, multi-technology, open spectrum solution. This means that it can manage and monitor today's needs and those of an increasingly connected future, bringing a strong ROI to energy suppliers.

About Trilliant

Trilliant® empowers the energy industry with the only purpose-built communications platform that enables utilities and cities to securely and reliably deploy any application - on one powerful network. With the most field-proven, globally compliant solution in the market, Trilliant empowers you by connecting the world of things™. www.trilliant.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trilliant-hits-10-million-end-point-connections-in-the-united-kingdom-300627743.html

SOURCE Trilliant

