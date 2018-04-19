Trimble Adds New Distributor to its Global Vantage Network for Agriculture in Hungary

Vantage Magyarország was established by Axial Kft., a well-known agribusiness with 27 years of multi-brand experience in precision agriculture. Vantage Magyarország will be headquartered in Baja, Hungary, and will provide Trimble total farm solutions to farmers, contractors and crop advisors through its 19 locations across Hungary.

"We are excited to be a Vantage distributor serving the precision agriculture needs of farmers in Hungary," said Zsolt Harsányi, owner and managing director of Axiál Ltd. and Vantage Magyarország. "Our commitment is to helping Hungarian farmers find the right precision agriculture technology solutions that best meet their needs, while providing local support and training. Axial has extensive experience providing precision ag solutions, infrastructure to support the region, and expertise providing agronomic services."

"The global Vantage distribution network is rapidly growing and expanding the number of touchpoints that deliver Trimble precision ag solutions to farmers across the world. Axial Kft. is a leading precision ag company and we are pleased to welcome them to our premium, distribution network," said Markus Meyer, worldwide sales director, Trimble Agriculture. "Axial, now Vantage Magyarország, will support an agricultural ecosystem where farmers, advisors and retailers can easily work together and benefit from the integration of hardware and software products across various brands of agricultural equipment."

As the complexity of integrating multiple systems together across a farming operation increases, so does the need for seamless service and support from technicians that have in-depth knowledge in all areas of precision agriculture. Vantage distributors have a proficient understanding of the entire Trimble portfolio, and they specialize in integrating the hardware, software, data and agronomic considerations across mixed fleet farms to create interoperability throughout an operation's precision ag systems.

Vantage serves as a farmer's Partner in Precision Agriculture, providing a premier level of technical expertise, including the ability to connect the agronomic recommendations from a farmer's advisor to the precision ag processes needed to optimize productivity. Vantage distributors are committed to providing a hassle-free experience, dedicated customer service, valuable training and reliable in-field support in order to minimize the stress and confusion that is often associated with complex technology solutions. For additional information about Vantage, visit: www.vantage-ag.com.

About Trimble's Agriculture Division

Trimble's Agriculture Division provides solutions that solve complex technology challenges across the entire agricultural landscape. The solutions enable farmers and advisors to allocate scarce resources to produce a safe, reliable food supply in a profitable and environmentally sustainable manner. Covering all seasons, crops, terrains and farm sizes, Trimble solutions can be used on most equipment on the farm, regardless of manufacturer and production year. The acquisition of Müller-Elektronik, a German company specializing in implement control and precision farming solutions, extends Trimble's precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement. To enable better decision making, Trimble offers technology integration that allows farmers to collect, share, and manage information across their farm, while providing improved operating efficiencies in the agricultural value chain. Trimble solutions include guidance and steering; grade control, leveling and drainage; flow and application control; irrigation; harvest solutions, agronomy coaching; desktop and cloud-based data management; and correction services. For more information on Trimble Agriculture, visit: www.trimble.com/agriculture.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

