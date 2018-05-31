Trinity Pension Consultants Names Thomas Carline Lead Consultant for Cincinnati

Carline, CPC, QPA, QKA, has served as a Trinity retirement plan consultant since 2013, most recently as the lead consultant for the Kentucky market. Based in Louisville, Ky., he will continue to serve this territory while also spending time in Trinity's Mason, Ohio, sales office.

"Tom has provided key strategic recommendations on complex cases nationwide," said Kevin Bergdorf, Trinity principal and founder and author of "The Cash Balance Conversion." Bergdorf, who spearheaded the firm's expansion into Kentucky in 2014, added, "He is a creative problem-solver with experience in all aspects of the qualified retirement plan space. Tom will be a true asset to Cincinnati business owners and financial advisors alike."

Prior to Trinity, Carline worked as a financial advisor and an investment consultant at the Kemelgor Financial Group and PNC Investments respectively. He holds a B.S. in Finance from The Ohio State University and is a current member of the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries.

An independent, non-producing TPA and actuarial firm, Trinity brings unparalleled expertise in advanced plan design. A key value add is Trinity's Lynx program, a unique training opportunity for financial advisors where the company demystifies the secrets of pension planning, as well as shares insight into prospecting and point of sale.

Trinity Pension Consultants was established in 2006 by friends and colleagues Anthony Warren and Kevin Bergdorf. Having worked for third-party administration firms and in the corporate financial world, both realized there was a need for a TPA firm with a fresh perspective. Trinity values communicating clearly, building strong relationships and designing plans that put client needs first. The company employs 50 people and serves clients nationwide, partnering with mutual fund companies, insurance companies, brokerage firms, open-architecture arrangements and others. Learn more at www.TrinityPension.com.

