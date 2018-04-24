Triumph Outpost Announces Release of Anticipated 2018 Spring Collection

BEND, Ore., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Outpost is thrilled to announce the launch of the much anticipated Spring Collection for 2018. The new Spring Collection will include many never before seen designs featuring hand-crafted skill and expertise.

Each wallet and bag in this collection has been painstakingly sewn by hand in a small artisan studio in Central Oregon. All Triumph Outpost leather goods are sourced and crafted in the USA with attention to detail and innovative, sleek design style and 10 percent of all profits go toward the war on human trafficking.

Two featured items of the Spring 2018 Collection. Both are minimalist by design yet functional and durable, perfect for everyday use.

Triumph Outpost designs are often named for and inspired by places the designer has traveled. In this latest collection, the South Island purse is the hand sewn feature product that stands out above the rest. Named for New Zealand's South Island and featuring two pockets in a compact design, this cross-body purse is just the right size for the essentials including the coordinating Lotus wallet.

Also featured in the Spring Collection is a new assortment of leather essential oil Diffuser Earrings. These have been a crowd pleaser for the growing essential oil fan base. The genius simplicity of them makes them a no-brainer for the savvy consumer seeking a fashion forward solution for everyday oil diffusing. Diffuser jewelry is the future of the essential oil craze and it's not going away anytime soon.

The Triumph Outpost 2018 Spring Collection is a limited edition release and will likely sell out quickly. The small batch release will be available online at www.triumphoutpost.com beginning April 25.

About Triumph Outpost

Triumph Outpost is a small artisan studio located in Bend, Oregon that focuses on handcrafting bags and accessories. Born out of a passion for freedom and adventure and a desire to see each person live up to their full potential, Triumph Outpost donates 10% of all profits toward organisations on the ground engaged in the fight to end human trafficking.

For more information visit their website at www.triumphoutpost.com. Follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/triumphoutpost and Instagram @triumphoutpost. Email info@triumphoutpost.com.

Contact:

Alicia Lovejoy

801-574-6827

alicia@triumphoutpost.com

