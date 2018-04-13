Trolysis Announces Development of its Long-Awaited Flagship Product

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable energy company Trolysis, founded by a team with backgrounds ranging from Google, Fitbit, Harvard, Stanford and MIT, announced today that they have begun development on their much-anticipated flagship consumer product.

Trolysis is known for developing a system to harness aluminum as fuel to create electricity at a drastically cheaper cost than current methods, however many have been anticipating the implementation of the technology in a consumer system which can be attached to homes for individual-scale energy production.

Trolysis' newly announced flagship system

"We've been developing the technology for years and our goal has always been to bring it to consumers, but it had to be the right application. We had to marry our cutting-edge technology with exceptional aesthetics and ease of use," says Josiah Nelson, Co-Founder & CEO. "To put our name on a product, it had to check all the boxes and what we've landed on has far exceeded our expectations."

Trolysis' technology utilizes a proprietary, fully scalable 4-step process to convert aluminum into electricity through a reaction called electrolysis. When aluminum is put in the system, it is treated and stripped of a thin naturally-occurring barrier. It is then introduced into water where it starts a chemical reaction that splits the water into separate hydrogen and oxygen atoms. The hydrogen is then immediately put through a fuel cell where it creates electricity. The entire process happens in a matter of seconds.

"The development of our technology has been focused on solving problems facing renewable energy adoption on a wide scale. This is a scalable platform that can be adapted to a variety of applications and produce cheap, clean energy in a matter of seconds, which is a major advantage over technologies like solar or hydro, which are rather sporadic and may not produce at the most convenient times or for the cheapest cost," says Nelson. "We're tackling problems ranging from hastening the adoption of electric vehicles by reducing the need for charging stations, to keeping soldiers powered up in the field, to making grids smarter, more reliable, and carbon neutral."

Though details on pricing and availability are not yet available, hopeful consumers can learn more about the technology or sign up to receive updates on development at trolysis.com.

