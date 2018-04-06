Truckstop.com Announces Integration of Freight Matching Products With Banyan Technology

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop.com, leader in transportation technology and load board solutions, has announced a direct integration with Banyan Technology, leading provider of live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management.

"We are thrilled to announce Truckstop.com's partnership with Banyan Technology," said Paris Cole, CEO of Truckstop.com. "Banyan is a long-time industry leader in transportation technology and the integration enables Banyan's 3PL, Broker and Shipper customers to seamlessly use Truckstop.com's freight matching products to find more capacity and leverage data to grow their bottom lines."

The integration will expand the capabilities of Banyan's connectivity platform to empower a deeper functionality for its full truckload solutions and will be available in June 2018. Banyan's customers will have direct access to freight matching solutions provided on Truckstop.com's platform. The partnership draws on the core strengths of both industry leaders.

"Banyan Technology is excited to partner with Truckstop.com and offer logistic services to further enable their leading shipping solutions," said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. "By partnering with Truckstop.com, Banyan continues to provide world-class innovative solutions, assisting their users with freight execution and visibility. Our partnership will yield unrivaled results and continue to further Banyan's powerful connectivity."

Truckstop.com is proud to work with industry leaders like Banyan Technology to provide innovative technology solutions to the freight community.

About Truckstop.com Truckstop.com is the world's most trusted load board and freight marketplace for drivers to find loads at the best rates, brokers to increase capacity, and shippers to manage freight. With Truckstop.com, brokers can post loads, carriers can search for available loads in real-time, and shippers can match their freight with the right person. For over 20 years, Truckstop.com has helped carriers, brokers, and shippers successfully run their businesses and find a better way to move freight. For more information, visit www.truckstop.com

About Banyan Technology Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Banyan Technology is North America's leading provider of live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management. With more than 1,400 parcel, LTL, volume LTL, and full truckload carrier connections and 33,000 client locations accessing the application, Banyan Technology provides commercial shippers, brokers, and 3PLs with unparalleled access to carrier data. These connections boost efficiency, improve visibility, and deliver permanent reductions in shipping costs. For more information on Banyan Technology, visit www.banyantechnology.com.

