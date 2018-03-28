Truckstop.com's Payment Platform, LoadPay, Integrates with MercuryGate TMS

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop.com, leader in transportation technology and load board solutions, has announced a direct integration with MercuryGate, the fastest growing suite of Tier 1 TMS solutions on the market and utilized by leading US Brokerages and Shippers.

"Brokers, 3PLs and shippers live and breathe in their TMS—it's how they manage their entire freight business," says Paris Cole, CEO at Truckstop.com. "Now, they can manage their payments via their TMS through LoadPay and have control over the entire freight management process from beginning to end, including payment. The integration is a game-changer for MercuryGate's customer base, and it is also a free and secure way to make payments and to get paid."

The MercuryGate and LoadPay integration provides users with a turnkey payment platform to increase back-office efficiencies and provide simplified payment reconciliation. This integration also allows for increased visibility and control on the broker's and shipper's side, and quick payment options for the carrier. This results in improved carrier retention and capacity generation, while creating a new source of revenue for brokers and shippers.

"MercuryGate is pleased to expand its alliance with Truckstop.com through integration with LoadPay," says Jenifer Fleury, Senior Director of Strategic Business Alliances for MercuryGate. "Our goal is to provide an end-to-end solution for our customers and LoadPay solves the payment portion with an easy-to-use, flexible system that our customers can adopt immediately."

Truckstop.com is proud to work directly with innovative technology solution providers like MercuryGate to empower the freight community.

About Truckstop.com Truckstop.com is the world's most trusted load board and freight marketplace for drivers to find loads at the best rates, brokers to increase capacity, and shippers to manage freight. With Truckstop.com, brokers can post loads, carriers can search for available loads in real-time, and shippers can match their freight with the right person. For over 20 years, Truckstop.com has helped carriers, brokers, and shippers successfully run their businesses and find a better way to move freight.

About MercuryGate MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today's most successful shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers and carriers. MercuryGate's solutions are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce costs. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the industry at www.mercurygate.com.

