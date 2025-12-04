Trucordia Acquires Global Financial & Insurance Services, Expanding Nationwide Financial Solutions Platform

LINDON, Utah, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced its acquisition of Global Financial & Insurance Services, an insurance and financial services business based in Irving, Texas. The business has a presence in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and Los Angeles, and serves clients in all 50 states. Known for its personalized approach and the motto "Your Protection, Our Priority," Global Financial & Insurance Services delivers tailored insurance and financial solutions for individuals, families, and businesses nationwide.

"We're proud to welcome the Global Financial & Insurance Services team to Trucordia," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "Their commitment to client-focused solutions, risk management, and access to top carriers strengthens our ability to support clients' evolving financial security needs from coast to coast. This acquisition is part of Trucordia's strategy of building a platform of insurance businesses and financial service providers that ensures local experience can be backed by national resources."

Founded by Amin Chagani, Global Financial & Insurance Services offers personal and commercial coverage solutions, including auto, home, liability, life, umbrella, workers' compensation, surety bonds, property, and commercial vehicles, along with specific solutions for gas stations, hotels, aviation, education, and other industries. They also provide retirement planning, asset protection, tax strategies, debt management, and legacy planning. Global Financial's experienced team has historically provided responsive service, competitive rates, and bilingual support as they help clients achieve financial peace of mind and their long-term goals.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

