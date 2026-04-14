Trucordia Acquires the assets of JJL&W Insurance Consulting, Expanding Employee Benefits Footprint in Louisiana

LINDON, Utah, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced its acquisition of the Paradiso Financial and Insurance Services business located in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. Paradiso Insurance has developed a strong following by helping families, individuals, and business owners safeguard what they have built.

"We're thrilled to have Paradiso join us," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "They understand what matters to clients and back it up with solid carrier partnerships, a focus on technology, and excellent client service. What they're doing locally is exactly how we see the direction of the industry going forward."

Across Connecticut and the New England region, Paradiso provides clients with a wide range of insurance solutions, from auto and home insurance to life coverage options, business policies, and specialty lines. The team takes a straightforward approach: Explain what people need, keep things simple, and be easy to work with. Their 12-point "Paradiso Promise" sums it up: Clients come first, and the team's job is to strip away the confusion that can come with making important decisions about insurance solutions.

By joining the Trucordia companies, Paradiso's insurance professionals and clients gain access to more carrier relationships, shared resources, and national support, all while retaining the values of a local business that knows its community and puts clients first.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia