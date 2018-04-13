True Wind Capital Invests in Dealer Spike, LLC

"We are focused on investing in technology companies that service small businesses, and we will continue to grow and invest in Dealer Spike's exciting platform," says Adam Clammer, Founding Partner of True Wind Capital.

Clammer will serve as Chairman of the Board and Mason will serve as Vice Chairman of the Board. The existing management team will continue to run the business on a day-to-day basis.

ABOUT TRUE WIND CAPITAL

True Wind Capital is a long-term private investor focused on the technology industry. True Wind is a value-added partner, providing support and expertise that is rooted in 50+ years of collective investing experience.

ABOUT DEALER SPIKE

Dealer Spike is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for dealers in multiple vertical markets including powersports, RV, trailer, marine, truck, agricultural equipment, heavy equipment, and auto dealership sales. The company provides innovative, powerful, distinctive web solutions and tools to thousands of dealers worldwide. Dealer Spike is focused on helping dealers increase online leads and sales through digital advertising and training.

