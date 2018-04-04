TruFusion Rides the Cryptocurrency Wave with Acceptance of Bitcoin

"TruFusion is a forward-leaning, 21st century brand that has invested millions of dollars in technology – from our TruConnect app to our proprietary TruQ quality control system, digital training and franchise portal, stated TruFusion CEO Mike Borden. "Aligning with Bitcoin was a natural progression in our desire to offer our members a new payment option as innovative as TruFusion strives to be."

TruFusion continues to expand beyond its original venues in Las Vegas, most recently launching in Coral Gables (Miami) on March 26 with the support of Miami native, TruFusion investor and baseball legend Alex Rodriguez.

About TruFusion

Since its launch in Las Vegas in 2013, TruFusion has earned a reputation for having the best variety of classes, workshops and hot fusion workouts, and was named among the "Best of Las Vegas" by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Augmenting its three original Las Vegas locations, the brand recently opened in Scottsdale and Miami. With rapid international expansion planned, TruFusion recently announced seven locations to open in the Philadelphia market, and others in St. Louis, San Francisco, Dallas, Birmingham and three in New York City to open by the end of the year. The brand will also be opening in-gym boutiques, called EDGE by TruFusion, inside 24 Hour Fitness-owned BFit Gyms, in San Marcos, CA and three outside Portland. In 2017, World Series champion and 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez joined the company as a major investor, equity partner and board member. For more information, please visit www.trufusion.com.

