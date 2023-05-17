Truist Foundry launches Long Game mobile app to foster healthy financial habits

17 May, 2023, 06:00 ET

Rooted in behavioral economics and gamification, app provides a chance to earn monetary rewards to boost savings

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced the launch of Truist Long Game, a mobile app that rewards clients for building financial wellness. Users of the app can build healthy financial habits with the chance to earn monetary rewards that get deposited into a linked Truist deposit account. The innovative technology is the first product from Truist Foundry, a startup within Truist that focuses on creating digital solutions to meet clients where they are.

More than half of Americans (52%) say money impacts their mental health, and among those, more than half (56%) said that insufficient emergency savings is the cause, according to a recent Bankrate survey.

"Truist Long Game changes the way clients save, learn, and engage with their finances. By combining the responsibility of saving with an engaging mobile gaming app, we incentivize users to take control of their financial future in a fun way," said Lindsay Holden, head of Truist Foundry. "The mobile app is an incredible example of how the unique startup approach to our Truist Foundry group effectively combines innovative technology and human touch to enrich clients' financial experience."

Truist Long Game is rooted in behavioral economics and gamification. Users set goals, save money, and answer trivia to earn coins as rewards for making progress toward their savings goals. These coins can be used to play a variety of fun games for chances to win up to $1 million*.

Truist acquired fintech startup Long Game and its gamified mobile finance app in May 2022. Founder Lindsay Holden and her team now make up Truist Foundry, a cross-functional team with the goal of leading innovative growth to help Truist shape the future of finance for clients.

Experience Truist Long Game by downloading from Google Play or the Apple App Store for a 24-hour trial. To take advantage of all that that the app has to offer, it must be linked with an eligible Truist deposit account. Learn more at Truist.com/Long-Game.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $574 billion as of March 31, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

NO PURCHASE, PAYMENT, OR OBLIGATION IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN WHEN USING THE ALTERNATE METHOD OF ENTRY. Visit www.truist.com/long-game/terms-of-service for Terms and eligibility.

Truist Long Game is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older. Sponsored by Truist Bank.

Teammates are limited to single payouts up to $1,000.00 per win.

*The USD $1,000,000 prize is awarded in the form of an annuity that pays out $50,000 per year for twenty (20) years without interest.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

