TSO3 to Report First Quarter 2018 Results and Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Q1 Results Conference Call

Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-231-8191

International dial-in number: 1-514-807-9895 (Montreal); 1-647-427-7450 (Toronto)

Conference ID: 2845669



Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate on the call. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gilmartin Group at 1-610-368-6505.

Other interested parties may listen to the live webcast of the conference call at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1660076/E86DE808AFF783FA01BE70885CC0BDEF which will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.tso3.com.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Time: 10:30 a.m. EDT

Where: Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, Québec City

The Management Proxy Circular relating to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders is available on the SEDAR website under the profile of the Company at www.sedar.com

Subsequent to the conclusion of the AGM, there will be a presentation by Mr. Rumble and Mr. Kayll regarding the Company's business, and its plans and opportunities for the future.

The AGM will be webcast live and available for replay at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1635929/F9EBFC405F11EB629052C9B8E438EC21 and via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.tso3.com .

About TSO 3

Founded in 1998, TSO 3 's activities encompass the sale, production, maintenance, research, development, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment that offer an advantageous replacement solution to other low temperature sterilization processes currently used in hospitals. TSO 3 also offers services related to the maintenance of sterilization equipment and compatibility testing of medical devices with such processes.

For more information about TSO 3 , visit the Company's website at www.tso3.com.

The statements in this release and oral statements made by representatives of TSO 3 relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks, uncertainties and hypotheses, including, but not limited to, the limited history of sales or distribution of the Company, the ability of the Company to obtain the required regulatory clearances to market its products, general business and economic conditions, the condition of the financial markets, the ability of TSO 3 to obtain financing on favourable terms and other risks and uncertainties. Although TSO 3 believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The complete versions of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect TSO 3 's actual or projected results are included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is available on the Company's website. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and TSO 3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

