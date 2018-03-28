TST Launches New Online Tour Module

ATLANTA, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TST, an independent provider of online booking technologies and the development team behind the market leading TST Consumer and TST Agent products has today announced the launch of its newest module: TST Tour

TST Tour provides customers with the capability to book tours online from multiple providers in a single interface built with an unparalleled user experience in mind. The newest module allows consumers to book online or contact a travel agent based on the suppliers capabilities or customers needs.

"Consolidating tour inventory into an intuitive interface for consumers to book has been a challenge in the industry for quite a while," said TST Vice President of Sales Sean Bloomer. "TST Tour provides our customers with yet another opportunity to quickly generate additional revenue and improve look-to-book ratios. Customers can now provide consumers with the ability to book air, car, hotel, cruise, activities, and tour together in one complete trip from start to finish."

TST Tour is available for purchase as an add-on to the TST Consumer or TST Agent products. Customers can also purchase TST Tour as a stand-alone product and integrate it within their existing booking platform as well.

About TST LLC

TST LLC focuses on providing world class travel technology solutions to our customers in an effort to significantly improve look-to-book ratios and maximize revenue. Our off-the-shelf or custom technologies provide a wide range of benefits to travel agencies, consolidators, member organizations, or other entities looking to sell all types of travel online including air, car, hotel, cruise, or tour packages. More information on TST can be found at www.booktst.com

