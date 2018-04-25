TTI Reaffirms Well On Track Performance for the First Half of 2018

Additionally, the Group is excited with its outstanding momentum in its high potential cordless outdoor business.

Founded in 1985 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1990, TTI is a world leader in cordless technology spanning Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, Floor Care Appliances and Accessories for the consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home, construction, maintenance, industrial and infrastructure industries. The Company has a foundation built on four strategic drivers - Brands, Innovation, Operations, and People - reflecting a long-term expansive vision to advance cordless technology. The global growth strategy of the relentless pursuit of product innovation has brought TTI to the forefront of its industries. TTI's powerful brand portfolio includes MILWAUKEE, AEG and RYOBI power tools, accessories and hand tools, RYOBI and HOMELITE outdoor products, EMPIRE layout and measuring products, and HOOVER, ORECK, VAX and DIRT DEVIL Floor Care and Appliances.

TTI is one of the constituent stocks of the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI), FTSE Developed Index and Hang Seng Composite LargeCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Index. For more information, please visit www.ttigroup.com.

All trademarks listed other than AEG and RYOBI are owned by the Group. AEG is a registered trademark of AB Electrolux (publ.), and is used under license. RYOBI is a registered trademark of Ryobi Limited, and is used under license.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Isabella Chan Tel: +(852) 2402 6495 Email: isabella.chan@tti.com.hk Website: www.ttigroup.com

Strategic Financial Relations Limited Veron Ng +(852) 2864 4831 veron.ng@sprg.com.hk Isabel Kwok +(852) 2864 4824 isabel.kwok@sprg.com.hk Davis Li +(852) 2864 4892 davis.li@sprg.com.hk Website: www.sprg.com.hk

