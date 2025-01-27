TuanChe Announces Adoption of DeepSeek R1 Model in its Holographic Image Creation Processes

BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) ("TuanChe" or the "Company"), a leading automotive marketplace platform, announced today its plan to adopt DeepSeek's newly released R1 model as the foundation for its holographic AI applications. This move aims to further strengthen TuanChe's technological capabilities in holographic digital content generation and interaction, providing users with a more immersive and intelligent holographic experience.

The DeepSeek R1 model has significantly enhanced the deep reasoning abilities of large-scale models through a multi-stage loop training approach and has demonstrated outstanding performance in tasks such as mathematics, coding, and natural language reasoning. Notably, its breakthrough in reinforcement learning allows DeepSeek R1 to autonomously learn complex reasoning strategies through self-play and evolution, eliminating the need for large amounts of labeled data.

TuanChe is committed to optimizing digital content creation efficiency and quality through advanced algorithms. The decision to integrate DeepSeek R1 into its holographic AI systems was driven by the model's superior reasoning capabilities and autonomous learning potential.

TuanChe plans to integrate DeepSeek R1 into its holographic digital content generation and interaction platform. By leveraging R1's robust inference algorithms, TuanChe aims to optimize its holographic image creation processes. The deep learning capabilities of R1 enable more precise capture and reconstruction of 3D objects' geometric and texture details, delivering lifelike, highly detailed holographic visuals.

Moreover, DeepSeek R1's open-source nature creates opportunities for enhanced collaboration and innovation. TuanChe intends to conduct secondary development and customization using R1's open-source code to address diverse customer needs across various applications.

TuanChe stated that adopting DeepSeek R1 as the cornerstone of its holographic AI applications represents a pivotal step in the company's technological development. Moving forward, the Company will continue to increase its investments in artificial intelligence and holographic technologies, delivering innovative, practical solutions that provide users with an intelligent and immersive holographic experience.

As TuanChe advances its integration of DeepSeek R1, it is expected to unveil more realistic, dynamic, and intelligent holographic digital content in the near future.

About TuanChe Limited

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) is China's leading automotive marketplace platform. TuanChe is dedicated to connecting automotive consumers with manufacturers, dealers, and service providers. By integrating its digital platforms with offline sales events, TuanChe offers comprehensive automotive marketing and transaction services. Through its integrated marketing strategies, TuanChe transforms individual and independent car purchases into large-scale group buying experiences, using an interactive many-to-many model.

