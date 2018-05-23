TUBB TAGG: InventHelp Inventor Designs Identification Aid for Storage Tubs (TOR-9825)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have plastic storage containers, and who doesn't, you know the frustration of wanting a certain something but not knowing which container it is in. So you begin the endless task of moving the containers around so you can open each lid to see the contents.



You've tried labeling the containers, but the tape doesn't stick, or the paper label gets ripped or falls off. At a glance, the new TUBB TAGG of Ontario, Canada, will let you know what's inside, avoiding disorganization, confusion, and trial and error searches, saving time and effort.