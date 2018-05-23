TUBB TAGG: InventHelp Inventor Designs Identification Aid for Storage Tubs (TOR-9825)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have plastic storage containers, and who doesn't, you know the frustration of wanting a certain something but not knowing which container it is in. So you begin the endless task of moving the containers around so you can open each lid to see the contents.

You've tried labeling the containers, but the tape doesn't stick, or the paper label gets ripped or falls off. At a glance, the new TUBB TAGG of Ontario, Canada, will let you know what's inside, avoiding disorganization, confusion, and trial and error searches, saving time and effort.

Convenient, reliable, ergonomic, versatile and easy to use, the TUBB TAGG is ideal for both household and business use.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-TOR-9825, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.  

