Tufts Medical Center Joins the TriNetX Network for Enhanced Insight into their Clinical Data

Network members utilize TriNetX's cloud-based, health research platform to analyze patient populations and perform "what-if" analyses in real-time. As members, healthcare organizations receive hardware and software that are configured within the organization's IT infrastructure and often builds on existing data resources such as Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership (OMOP) and i2b2. Researchers then have access to the institution's de-identified patient data through a user-friendly interface and a growing number of visualization and analysis capabilities.

"TriNetX has partnerships with many other Clinical and Translational Science Institutes who share a vision of advancing medical research and they have partnerships with industry that will help research sponsors more readily identify Tufts Medical Center as a suitable site for conducting their clinical trials. We're excited to be part of this network," said Dr. Will Harvey, Medical Director/Clinical Informatics and CTSI Director of Informatics Integration at Tufts MC.

Biopharmaceutical companies and CROs are presented with aggregate views, allowing them to identify Tufts Medical Center as a viable research partner. This then enables clinical researchers at Tufts Medical Center to convert these virtual patient cohorts to provide its patients with real opportunities to participate in clinical trials.

"We look forward to using TriNetX's query and analytics capabilities to dig deeper into our clinical data both to recruit eligible patients into clinical trials and to generate new hypotheses for investigation," said Dr. Harvey. "Additionally, we hope to attract more sponsored research studies that seek to take advantage of our unique patient populations."

Tufts MC is a center for biomedical research and is the principal teaching hospital for the Tufts University School of Medicine. The Medical Center has a history of achievement in scientific research and clinical advances. Tufts MC research led to the discovery of drugs that prevent the body's rejection of transplanted organs, coining the term "immunosuppression" and uncovered the link between obesity and heart disease.

"As a Massachusetts-based company, we know first-hand the amazing care that Tufts Medical Center is providing to the local community. We are humbled that Tufts Medical Center selected our network to assist them with bringing more clinical trial opportunities to their patients," said Gadi Lachman, CEO of TriNetX.

About Tufts Medical Center

Tufts Medical Center is a not-for-profit, 415-bed academic medical center that is home to both a full-service hospital for adults and Floating Hospital for Children. Conveniently located in downtown Boston, the Tufts MC hospitals are the principal teaching hospitals for Tufts University School of Medicine. They are a level one trauma center with a rooftop helipad, perform more heart transplants than anyone else in New England, and have a renowned research program that ranks among the top five percent of independent hospitals to receive federal research funding. Tufts Medical Center is a founding member of Wellforce. For more information, please visit https://www.tuftsmedicalcenter.org.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network enabling healthcare organizations, biopharma and contract research organizations (CROs) to collaborate, enhance trial design, accelerate recruitment and bring new therapies to market faster. Each member of our community shares in the consolidated value of our global, federated health research network that connects clinical researchers in real-time to the patient populations which they are attempting to study. For more information, visit https://www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

