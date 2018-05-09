Tunnel Monitoring System Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The tunnel monitoring system market is expected to grow from USD 340.7 Million in 2018 to USD 663.8 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.27% between 2018 and 2023.

This report covers the tunnel monitoring system market on the basis of offering, tunnel type, networking technology, and region. Hardware is expected to hold a major share in 2017. Hardware is the most important component of a tunnel monitoring system and is used for measuring the physical aspects, such as temperature, pressure, strain, dynamic load, cracks, and corrosion, of a tunnel. Hardware used in tunnel monitoring systems includes various types of sensors, such as piezoelectric, piezoresistive, optical fiber, corrosion, temperature, and pressure sensors.

The major factors driving the growth of the tunnel monitoring system market include increasing investments in tunnel infrastructure across countries worldwide, catastrophic failure of tunnels resulting in loss of lives and incurring high costs, decreasing cost of sensors resulting in reduced cost of tunnel monitoring systems, and strict regulations pertaining to tunnel safety.



Europe held the largest share of the tunnel monitoring system market in 2017. Europe is among the technologically advanced regions worldwide. Well-established manufacturing industries in countries such as Germany, France, and UK are the major concentration units for hardware manufacturers and software developers of tunnel monitoring systems. In the past two decades, the number of tunnel projects in Europe has increased, and the technical capabilities required in the tunneling industry have also been strengthened. There are several upcoming tunnel projects in Europe.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Tunnel Monitoring System Market

4.2 Tunnel Monitoring System Market in Americas, By Networking Technology

4.3 Tunnel Monitoring System Market in Europe, By Tunnel Type and Country (2018)

4.4 Tunnel Monitoring System Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Tunnel Monitoring System Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in Tunnel Infrastructure Across Countries

5.2.1.2 Catastrophic Failure of Tunnels Resulting in Loss of Lives and Incurring High Costs

5.2.1.3 Decreasing Cost of Sensors Resulting in Reduced Cost of Tunnel Monitoring Systems

5.2.1.4 Strict Regulations Pertaining to Tunnel Safety

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation and Monitoring Costs

5.2.2.2 Management, Processing, and Analysis of Large Volume of Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Latent Opportunities in APAC Countries

5.2.3.2 Advancements in Sensors and Wireless Sensor Network (WSN)

5.2.3.3 Integration Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement of Skilled Personnel for Installation and Calibration of Tunnel Monitoring Systems

5.2.4.2 Technical Challenges and Operational Factors

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Instrumentation and Hardware Manufacturers

5.3.1.1 Research & Product Development

5.3.1.2 Raw Material/Component Suppliers

5.3.1.3 Manufacturers and Assemblers

5.3.1.4 Distributors

5.3.1.5 Post-Sales Services

5.3.2 Software and Service Providers

5.3.3 End Users

5.4 Key Trends: Tunnel Monitoring System Market



6 Tunnel Monitoring System Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Sensors

6.2.2 Data Acquisition Systems (DAS) and Communication Systems

6.2.3 Others

6.3 Software & Services

6.3.1 Software

6.3.2 Services

6.3.2.1 Design and Installation Services

6.3.2.2 Real-Time Monitoring Services

6.3.2.3 Data Analysis and Reporting Services

6.3.2.4 Preventative Maintenance and Repair Services



7 Tunnel Monitoring System Market, By Tunnel Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Highway Tunnels

7.3 Railway Tunnels

7.4 Other Tunnels



8 Tunnel Monitoring System Market, By Networking Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wired

8.3 Wireless



9 Tunnel Monitoring System Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ranking of Market Players Based on Their Hardware, and Software and Services Offerings in the Tunnel Monitoring System Market, 2017

10.3 Competitive Scenario and Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

10.3.2 Partnerships, Contracts, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Nova Metrix

11.2.2 Sisgeo

11.2.3 Sixense Soldata

11.2.4 James Fisher

11.2.5 Geokon

11.2.6 Cowi

11.2.7 Ramboll

11.2.8 RST Instruments

11.2.9 Geocomp

11.2.10 Fugro

11.3 Other Important Players

11.3.1 Keller Group

11.3.2 HBM

11.3.3 Geomotion Singapore

11.3.4 VMT

11.3.5 Geosig

11.4 Startup Ecosystem

11.4.1 Set Point Technologies

11.4.2 NBG Systems

11.4.3 Autostrade Tech

11.4.4 Sodis Lab

11.4.5 Infibra Technologies



