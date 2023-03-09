Turbo Trainer Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $311.92 Million by 2028 with a 3.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turbo Trainer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The turbo trainers market is expected to grow from US$ 248.17 million in 2022 to US$ 311.92 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2028.



The growth of the turbo trainers market is driven by the growing popularity and participation in cycling. Different types of turbo trainers offered by market players include direct driver trainers, wheel-on trainers, smart trainers, etc. Regular trainers are static devices that provide resistance to replicate the feeling of riding on roads. There is a high demand for regular trainers as they are affordable, and provide smooth and silent rides. They are an effective option for fitness enthusiasts living in unpredictable climate conditions.

Direct drive turbo trainers and wheel-on turbo trainers are among the major types of regular trainers. In direct drive turbo trainers, the rear wheel is removed, and the bike is connected to it via a standard cassette. These are heavier and more expensive than wheel-on trainers.

They generally offer a smooth and quiet ride, with many having built-in power meters that measure the level of exertion. In the case of wheel-on turbo trainers, the rear wheel of the bike stays on, set up against a roller. Wheel-on turbo trainers tend to be lighter, more portable, and cheaper than direct-drive trainers. They also tend to have an A-shaped frame that can be easily folded.



Based on product type, the turbo trainers market is segmented into regular trainers and smart trainers. In 2021, the smart trainers segment accounted for a larger revenue share and is expected to account for a higher CAGR over the forecast period. Smart trainers are interactive turbo trainers that are revolutionizing indoor training. These trainers connect directly with the consumers' computers, tablets, or smartphones. Smart trainers allow users to control resistance as well as to replicate hills, headwinds, and drafting effects within virtual worlds using applications (apps).



Based on distribution channel, the turbo trainers market is segmented into specialty stores, online retail, and others. In 2021, the specialty stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share, and the online retail segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Online marketplaces, such as eBay and Amazon, allow enterprises to set up an online store and sell goods in a shorter span, providing easy access to the market for entrepreneurs. Moreover, online retailing benefits sellers through lower operating costs as they can save on labor, staff, or physical store set-ups.



By region, the turbo trainers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM). In 2021, North America held the largest share of the market. However, Europe is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The North America turbo trainers market is segmented into US, Canada, and Mexico. With heavy investments by manufacturers and the rise in government initiatives for encouraging cycling sport, this regional market is expected to grow notably in the coming years. Additionally, a surge in disposable income, changes in lifestyles, and an increase in awareness about better health favor the turbo trainers market. Furthermore, advancements in technology and the introduction of machine learning applications are enabling real-life experience in various smart turbo trainers, which is likely to extend profitable opportunities for market players in the region.



People prefer to exercise with home fitness equipment such as turbo trainers that enables them to have flexible body workout sessions from the comfort of their living spaces.

According to the survey data presented by Beachbody Company, 85% of respondents from the US agreed that they find at-home workouts more convenient and accessible than gym workouts. Further, 90% of adults in the US who exercise describe their at-home workouts as effective, and a majority (54%) say it has been highly effective.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Turbo Trainers Market Landscape



5. Turbo Trainers Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Turbo Trainers - Global Market Analysis

7. Turbo Trainers Market Analysis - By Product Type



8. Turbo Trainers Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel



9. Turbo Trainers Market- Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Turbo Trainers Market



11. Industry Landscape



12. Company Profiles



13. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Elite

Garmin Ltd.

Kurt Manufacturing

Minoura Co. Ltd.

Nautilus, Inc.

Saris

Technogym SpA

Wahoo Fitness

Jetblack Cycling

Wattbike Ltd.

