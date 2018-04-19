Turkey Hill Dairy's Newest Ice Cream Takes Neapolitan to Bold New Levels

Trio'politan line-up combines three flavors in each container to create flavor adventures like Coco Loco, Triple Chocolate, and American Dream

News provided by

Turkey Hill Dairy

09:44 ET

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 150 years, the classic triple threat known as Neapolitan has some competition, thanks to Turkey Hill Dairy's new Trio'politan. The new dessert from the Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, dairy is a blend of three classic and bold new flavors in each container that take Neapolitan's traditional recipe to nontraditional levels.

Turkey Hill Dairy's new Trio'politan line-up features a blend of three classic and bold new flavors in each container that take Neapolitan’s traditional recipe to nontraditional levels.
Turkey Hill Dairy's new Trio'politan line-up features a blend of three classic and bold new flavors in each container that take Neapolitan’s traditional recipe to nontraditional levels.
Turkey Hill Dairy's new Trio'politan line-up features a blend of three classic and bold new flavors in each container that take Neapolitan’s traditional recipe to nontraditional levels.
Turkey Hill Dairy's new Trio'politan line-up features a blend of three classic and bold new flavors in each container that take Neapolitan’s traditional recipe to nontraditional levels.
Turkey Hill Dairy's new Trio'politan line-up features a blend of three classic and bold new flavors in each container that take Neapolitan’s traditional recipe to nontraditional levels. Turkey Hill Dairy's new Trio'politan line-up features a blend of three classic and bold new flavors in each container that take Neapolitan’s traditional recipe to nontraditional levels.

"Trio'politan is about having choices and having fun," said Turkey Hill President John Cox. "The flavors were chosen based on their ability to complement each other but also be strong enough to stand on their own for ice cream lovers who might 'selectively scoop' to get the flavor they really want."

The Trio'politan line-up includes:

  • Triple Chocolate — milk chocolate ice cream with fudge swirl, dark chocolate ice cream, and chocolate ice cream with chocolate chips
  • American Dream — blueberry ice cream, vanilla ice cream with strawberry swirl, and strawberry ice cream with chocolate chips
  • Coco Loco — caramel ice cream, coconut ice cream with toasted coconut swirl, and chocolate ice cream
  • Mint Cookie — vanilla ice cream with chocolate cookie swirl, dark chocolate ice cream, and mint ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces
  • All Natural Chocolate Raspberry Bliss — vanilla ice cream, chocolate ice cream, and raspberry ice cream with chocolate chips

Trio'politan is the second notable addition for the Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, dairy in 2018, joining the new Decadent Delights line of indulgent bars and parfaits. Trio'politan is available in select stores where Turkey Hill products are sold. For more information about Trio'politan, visit TurkeyHill.com. Visit the brand on social at Facebook.com/TurkeyHillDairy or on Twitter at @TurkeyHillDairy.  

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turkey-hill-dairys-newest-ice-cream-takes-neapolitan-to-bold-new-levels-300632974.html

SOURCE Turkey Hill Dairy

Also from this source

Mar 20, 2018, 13:19 ET So Decadent, So Delightful: Turkey Hill's New Decadent Delights...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Turkey Hill Dairy's Newest Ice Cream Takes Neapolitan to Bold New Levels

News provided by

Turkey Hill Dairy

09:44 ET