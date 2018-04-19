Turkey Hill Dairy's Newest Ice Cream Takes Neapolitan to Bold New Levels

"Trio'politan is about having choices and having fun," said Turkey Hill President John Cox. "The flavors were chosen based on their ability to complement each other but also be strong enough to stand on their own for ice cream lovers who might 'selectively scoop' to get the flavor they really want."

The Trio'politan line-up includes:

Triple Chocolate — milk chocolate ice cream with fudge swirl, dark chocolate ice cream, and chocolate ice cream with chocolate chips

American Dream — blueberry ice cream, vanilla ice cream with strawberry swirl, and strawberry ice cream with chocolate chips

Coco Loco — caramel ice cream, coconut ice cream with toasted coconut swirl, and chocolate ice cream

Mint Cookie — vanilla ice cream with chocolate cookie swirl, dark chocolate ice cream, and mint ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces

All Natural Chocolate Raspberry Bliss — vanilla ice cream, chocolate ice cream, and raspberry ice cream with chocolate chips

Trio'politan is the second notable addition for the Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, dairy in 2018, joining the new Decadent Delights line of indulgent bars and parfaits. Trio'politan is available in select stores where Turkey Hill products are sold. For more information about Trio'politan, visit TurkeyHill.com. Visit the brand on social at Facebook.com/TurkeyHillDairy or on Twitter at @TurkeyHillDairy.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turkey-hill-dairys-newest-ice-cream-takes-neapolitan-to-bold-new-levels-300632974.html

SOURCE Turkey Hill Dairy