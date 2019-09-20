Turkmenistan Diesel Genset Market Report 2019-2025: Market Forecast by KVA Rating, Applications and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turkmenistan Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by KVA Rating (Below 30 KVA, 30.1-60 KVA, 60.1-150 KVA, 150.1-300 KVA, 300.1-500 KVA and Above 500 KVA), by Applications (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Infrastructural) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkmenistan diesel genset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-25.

The diesel generator market of Turkmenistan is expected to witness a modest growth over the next six years on account of slow growth in the upcoming government and commercial sector projects. However, the market would be supported by growing investment in the construction sector of Turkmenistan.

Diesel gensets with rating above 500 kVA acquired a majority of the revenue share in the overall diesel genset market in the country on account of extensive deployment of such gensets across domains such as manufacturing, oil & gas and power sector. Furthermore, an increase in investment across such sectors would further fuel the demand for the same in the future.



A growing commercial sector on account of increasing investment in the non-oil sector of the country would increase the demand for gensets, owing to rising demand for auxiliary and power backup solutions in their respective domain. Some of the key players in the Turkmenistan diesel genset market include Atlas Copco, other Chinese and Turkish brands.



The report comprehensively covers the market by kVA ratings, and applications. The outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



