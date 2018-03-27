Turner to Launch New "Bleacher Report Live" Sports Streaming Service

NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global media company Turner today announced it will launch its new premium live sports streaming service – "Bleacher Report Live" – in April. B/R Live will serve as the central hub for both the discovery and consumption of live sports content. The new streaming service will allow fans to find and watch their favorite sports content anywhere, anytime and on the screen of their choice. Beginning this summer, B/R Live will implement flexible pricing options, providing direct access to live games for purchase on an individual or subscription basis.

The new B/R Live streaming platform will provide three core services:

Find and watch live sports with the ability to scroll through a feed of real-time sporting events

Personalization features which aggregate live sports content that is the best fit for each fan

A modern approach to live sports discovery, giving fans the tools to locate and watch their favorite games

B/R Live will be the destination for passionate fans to access a wide variety of their favorite premium live sports content, including events that are most meaningful to them and their personal interests. Among the thousands of live sporting events available directly through the service will be the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, NBA League Pass games, 65 NCAA Championships, PGA Championship, National Lacrosse League, The Spring League, Red Bull Global Rallycross, World Arm Wrestling League and more.

NBA League Pass, in particular, will provide an innovative, first-of-its-kind experience that will allow fans to purchase and watch live NBA games in progress at a reduced price. Available on B/R Live, the NBA App and NBA.com, the new offering for all NBA League Pass games will debut for the 2018-19 regular season.

"As viewing habits continue to evolve, Turner is well positioned to provide fans with direct access to premium live sports content that is highly coveted by audiences of scale, including a high concentration of millennials," said David Levy, President of Turner. "When we first acquired Bleacher Report in 2012, we knew the definition of a network was changing and we anticipated a time when B/R would become a virtual network. Today is a significant step in that direction and we will fully leverage the reach of B/R and its deep connection with passionate sports fans to provide compelling experiences for them across this new, exciting platform."

"At Turner, we believe watching live sports should be easy and B/R Live has been created with the fan at the center of our universe," said Lenny Daniels, President of Turner Sports. "From discovery to the delivery of live sports content, B/R Live is a game-changing product that will serve as the ultimate destination for the sports fan. Whether fans are seeking ways to catch their favorite team or turn to B/R Live for one of the thousands of live sporting events offered directly through the product, we're aiming to provide an experience that keeps them coming back for more."

B/R Live – powered by Turner's iStreamPlanet – will initially launch with all streaming content available as part of a free preview period extending throughout the opening months of the product. The first event available through the service will feature Johnny Manziel's debut in The Spring League on Saturday, April 7. B/R Live will launch on iOS, Android and the Web.

B/R Live will fully leverage the Bleacher Report brand and its unique ability to reach and connect with millennial and Gen Z fans. Tapping into mainstream sports properties with avid fan bases, and niche sports with passionate communities, B/R Live will provide a gateway for content to be enjoyed by all audiences.

Bleacher Report was acquired by Turner in 2012 and has grown into becoming the leading digital destination for millennial sports fans. Through its development and distribution of premium original content, such as Game of Zones and Gridiron Heights, and strategic investments – including the acquisition of the widely popular House of Highlights platform – B/R has established itself as an influential brand that drives the connection between sports and culture.

"B/R has grown immensely in recent years, in no small part because of our total dedication to serving fans, and we have a proven track record of helping fans find the best digital sports content," said Dave Finocchio, CEO of Bleacher Report. "Historically, we've pointed fans to the best content – whether on B/R or another destination – to deliver the greatest experience possible. We're excited to bring this same approach to the live sports space, helping millennial and Gen Z fans, especially, with a more streamlined experience as they watch their favorite teams and leagues."

B/R Live is the latest move in Turner's overall strategy to innovate beyond the traditional television ecosystem by providing rich viewing experiences that drive engagement across all platforms. The launch of the sports streaming platform is part of Turner's growing portfolio of direct to consumer offerings including FilmStruck and Boomerang.

