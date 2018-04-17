Turning Technologies announces winners of edtech grants

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Technologies, the global leader in learning, engagement and assessment solutions, has announced the Classroom Improvement Technology Grant winners. The company awarded educational technology packages valued at $3,056 each to ten outstanding K-12 teachers.
Turning Technologies selected recipients based on how they would incorporate technology in the classroom to promote effective instruction and increase student achievement.
Classroom Improvement Technology Grant Recipients:
Marissa Church – Kennedale High School – Kennedale, Texas
Steven Gaetano – Boys' Latin of Philadelphia Middle School – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Melanie Harmala – Chassell Township School – Chassell, Michigan
Nicki Heist – Raymore-Peculiar High School – Peculiar, Missouri
Mike Hill – Hollywood Christian School – Hollywood, Florida
Robert Krakehl – Manhasset Secondary School – Manhasset, New York
Tenia Maurer – JP Knapp Early College High School – Currituck, North Carolina
Heather McKinion – Clinton High School – Brandon, Mississippi
Tami Peak – Slocomb Elementary School – Slocomb, Alabama
Katie Uppman – Crumpton Elementary – Marina, California
"We received hundreds of thoughtful grant applications from teachers across the country," said Chuck Reigrut, Vice President of K-12, Corporate and Government Sales. "These winners demonstrated a passion for education and clear vision for how our technology will help them support student success in their classrooms."
Each winning classroom will receive a package of the following edtech tools courtesy of Turning Technologies:
TurningPoint – Polling software to create and deliver interactive lessons and collect real time results
Mobi View – Mobile interactive whiteboard featuring a large LCD touchscreen that enables content delivery from anywhere in the classroom
32-Seat QT2 Kit – Classroom clicker system featuring multiple ways for students to engage and interact
ExamView Assessment Suite & Learning Series – Complete testing solution to create, launch and review assessments
ExamView Premium – Mobile solution that allows students to respond to ExamView questions with a computer, tablet or smartphone
Contact: Chuck Reigrut, Vice President of K-12, Corporate and Government Sales, at creigrut@turningtechnologies.com or 330-259-7649
About Turning Technologies:
Turning Technologies is the global leader for learning, engagement and assessment solutions. Founded in 2002 in Youngstown, Ohio, Turning Technologies began with the development of response technology to create better learning experiences. Today, over 20 million response solutions have been delivered to K-12 schools, universities and businesses worldwide. Information on Turning Technologies can be found at www.TurningTechnologies.com. Follow @TurningTech.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turning-technologies-announces-winners-of-edtech-grants-300631318.html
SOURCE Turning Technologies
