Turning Technologies announces winners of edtech grants

Classroom Improvement Technology Grant Recipients:

Marissa Church – Kennedale High School – Kennedale, Texas

Steven Gaetano – Boys' Latin of Philadelphia Middle School – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Melanie Harmala – Chassell Township School – Chassell, Michigan

Nicki Heist – Raymore-Peculiar High School – Peculiar, Missouri

Mike Hill – Hollywood Christian School – Hollywood, Florida

Robert Krakehl – Manhasset Secondary School – Manhasset, New York

Tenia Maurer – JP Knapp Early College High School – Currituck, North Carolina

Heather McKinion – Clinton High School – Brandon, Mississippi

Tami Peak – Slocomb Elementary School – Slocomb, Alabama

Katie Uppman – Crumpton Elementary – Marina, California

"We received hundreds of thoughtful grant applications from teachers across the country," said Chuck Reigrut, Vice President of K-12, Corporate and Government Sales. "These winners demonstrated a passion for education and clear vision for how our technology will help them support student success in their classrooms."

Each winning classroom will receive a package of the following edtech tools courtesy of Turning Technologies:

TurningPoint – Polling software to create and deliver interactive lessons and collect real time results

Mobi View – Mobile interactive whiteboard featuring a large LCD touchscreen that enables content delivery from anywhere in the classroom

32-Seat QT2 Kit – Classroom clicker system featuring multiple ways for students to engage and interact

ExamView Assessment Suite & Learning Series – Complete testing solution to create, launch and review assessments

ExamView Premium – Mobile solution that allows students to respond to ExamView questions with a computer, tablet or smartphone

Contact: Chuck Reigrut, Vice President of K-12, Corporate and Government Sales, at creigrut@turningtechnologies.com or 330-259-7649

About Turning Technologies:

Turning Technologies is the global leader for learning, engagement and assessment solutions. Founded in 2002 in Youngstown, Ohio, Turning Technologies began with the development of response technology to create better learning experiences. Today, over 20 million response solutions have been delivered to K-12 schools, universities and businesses worldwide. Information on Turning Technologies can be found at www.TurningTechnologies.com. Follow @TurningTech.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turning-technologies-announces-winners-of-edtech-grants-300631318.html

SOURCE Turning Technologies

Related Links

https://www.turningtechnologies.com

