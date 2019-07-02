Tutoring Application My Tutor Lab Celebrates Significant Growth Milestones & Announces National Expansion Plans

MIAMI, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Tutor Lab, an education technology company that connects students with verified tutors for one-on-one private sessions, is proud to announce its coastal expansion since launching in late 2017. Founded in Miami by passionate tutor Alexia Mezzini, My Tutor Lab has successfully grown to serve 10 cities throughout Florida in its brief two-year history. Most recently, the company expanded into California – helping students establish a stronger educational foundation across 15 cities in the Golden State. Now, looking ahead at 2020, the company is announcing strategic plans for national expansion.

Since the launch of the My Tutor Lab app, the company saw its biggest spike in downloads in Q1 of 2019, reporting a 300 percent boost. This growth is reflective of the company's expansion into California and increased marketing presence. Students have also participated in more than 500 hours of tutoring through the app since launch, demonstrating the high demand for flexible tutoring services, like those that My Tutor Lab offers, on the market.

A top priority for the company for the remaining half of 2019 includes providing students grades K-12 with more than 200 hours of tutoring services, helping the brand's tutors, who are already receiving an above average market salary, grow their existing customer base and earn more revenue. The company is also increasing marketing efforts to further build brand awareness and increase app referrals by continuing to exceed the expectations of students, parents and their network of tutors. Aside from the growth goals, My Tutor Lab will also continue upgrading its technology. While the application is already dynamically adjusted for an optimal user experience, the team will be enhancing the app with new safety and reliability features in upcoming months.

"Our significant growth is a testament to both our team and technology as well as the pressing need to improve the tutor and student dynamic," said Alexia Mezzini, COO and Co-Founder of My Tutor Lab. "We've done well the past year and a half to streamline our app processes and expand our presence from Florida into California. And we have lofty goals for the rest of 2019 as we aim to become the premiere tutoring company available on the market today. My Tutor Lab is a trusted brand that suits the unique needs of students, parents, and tutors – and we're eager to continue spreading that message."

My Tutor Lab is also expanding its presence through strategic partnerships. In April 2019 the company announced free tutoring sessions for children involved with Fighting All Monsters (FAM), a non-profit organization supporting families facing life-threatening challenges.

To learn more about My Tutor Lab's innovative approach to tutoring, visit www.mytutorlab.com.

About My Tutor Lab

My Tutor Lab is an education technology company founded in 2017 by tutors for tutors that aims to connect students with verified tutors for one-on-one private sessions for K-12 students. Through its convenient mobile app, the company provides a more accessible and efficient way of education. My Tutor Lab currently has tutors in 26 cities across California and Florida. For more information, visit www.mytutorlab.com.

