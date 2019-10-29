Tuya Announces Collaboration with Samsung SmartThings

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart, the provider of the leading global AI+IoT platform, has announced an in-depth collaboration with Samsung SmartThings to advance smart solutions, and the completion of Samsung's WWST (Work With SmartThings) certification. In addition, the companies are showcasing Globe Electric as the first Tuya customer to integrate its "Powered by Tuya" product with the WWST program.

"SmartThings makes it easy for consumers to get the most from their devices. Our partnership with Tuya and Samsung enables us to integrate this added ease of use to Globe's suite of connected lighting and electrical products, making for a great user experience - one of our core values," said Adam Chaimberg, Chief Merchandising Officer of Globe Electric.

"SmartThings" is an integrated smart home connectivity solution from Samsung Electronics that provides hundreds of smart devices with controllable options as well as a simple and efficient smart home management system. Smart devices certified by WWST (Work With SmartThings) can be controlled by the SmartThings App.

"The internet-connected smart home is an inevitable trend," said Robert Parker, CTO of Samsung SmartThings. "Samsung SmartThings recognizes the richness of the 'Powered by Tuya' smart ecosystem, and the AI+IoT product empowerment model of Tuya embodies the intelligent transformation of the global smart home industry."

"As the leading IoT platform, Tuya is committed to promoting cross-brand and category interoperability," said Alex Yang, COO and co-founder of Tuya. "Our partnership with Samsung, and the WWST certification, provides us with an excellent opportunity to expand our platform and customers."

